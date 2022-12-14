Read full article on original website
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest
The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
Historic win! Gambler earns $650K on $15 sports bet at Alton’s Argosy Casino
ALTON, Ill. – One lucky gambler is more than halfway to becoming a millionaire after a sports bet last weekend at the Argosy Casino in Alton. The casino reports that the player won nearly $653,000 on a 16-leg parlay involving NBA games Sunday evening. According to the Argosy, the player made a $15 bet on a parlay with +4352583 odds.
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
Gladys L. Bargetzi
Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.
Marilyn Collier
Marilyn Collier, 94, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home, in Smithboro, IL. Marilyn was born January 12, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Harold and Delsie (Goodin) Borror. She married Clifford Collier, in Mulberry Grove, IL, on August 22, 1948. He...
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Carol Ann DeClerqc
Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent “Jock” Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq. Carol was a 1975...
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
Former Cardinals Pitcher, Mayor Charged For Luring Deer With Bait: Report
The Illinois Conservation Police recently issued 29 citations and 22 written warnings to eight people for violating deer hunting laws. Of the eight people, those cited included former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and manager of the Gateway Grizzlies, Danny Cox. In addition, Freeburg Mayor Seth Speiser was also one of the accused.
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
Armory STL Opens [PHOTOS]
The bar gives patrons plenty to do with seesaws, games and tons of TVs
Chaifetz Arena To Host Inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival
The festival will bring margaritas, a taco-eating contest and live wrestling to St. Louis
