Greenville, IL

KMOV

Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
wgel.com

Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest

The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Barry D. Crispi

Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
POCAHONTAS, IL
wgel.com

Gladys L. Bargetzi

Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Marilyn Collier

Marilyn Collier, 94, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home, in Smithboro, IL. Marilyn was born January 12, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Harold and Delsie (Goodin) Borror. She married Clifford Collier, in Mulberry Grove, IL, on August 22, 1948. He...
SMITHBORO, IL
wgel.com

PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus

Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
BREESE, IL
KICK AM 1530

Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child

Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Carol Ann DeClerqc

Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent “Jock” Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq. Carol was a 1975...
ALHAMBRA, IL
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

