Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO