Riverhead, NY

27east.com

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies

Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... more. Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10. She was ... by Staff...
SAG HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
27east.com

Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter

Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... by Staff Writer. Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Hair, Loft & Brow Spa celebrates grand opening in Port Jefferson

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hair, Loft & Brow Spa on Nov. 19. Located in the Danfords Hotel and Marina complex at 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, the new business is an extension of the Hair, Lash & Brow Loft and Bar located at 120 East Main Street in the village. A grand opening celebration followed, with catered food, champagne, music, raffles and giveaways.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
27east.com

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Bridgehampton

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bridgehampton tonight. Described as “Fully engulfed” the home is located on the Bridgehampton/ Sag Harbor Turnpike just south of Hamptons Court. According to Southampton... more. She signed landmark gun control legislation this summer. This week she signed bills designed to ... by...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Taco Daddy, Cugine's restaurants close in Stamford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Taco Daddy and Cugine's Italian, the Towne Street restaurants by husband-and-wife team John and Morgan Nealon, have closed, John Nealon confirmed Thursday. John Nealon said the restaurants closed a "few weeks ago" after Thanksgiving, and said he was unable...
STAMFORD, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house

Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
EAST MEADOW, NY
HuntingtonNow

Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

Community Policy