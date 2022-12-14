Read full article on original website
27east.com
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor Dies
Daniel Dale Skinner of Sag Harbor died peacefully after a year-long illness. He was 75. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and... Pamela van Egmond Schilthuis Rossbach died peacefully in North Haven on December 10.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. "Inspired by the season and artisan's best, our progressive small plate
27east.com
Santa Arrives in Herrick Park Via Helicopter
Santa arrived in Herrick Park in East Hampton via a Suffolk County Police helicopter on Saturday afternoon. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The first-ever lighted boat parade and viewing party at Inlet Seafood on Saturday to benefit ... Guild Hall this week unveiled renderings of new designs for the
tbrnewsmedia.com
Hair, Loft & Brow Spa celebrates grand opening in Port Jefferson
The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hair, Loft & Brow Spa on Nov. 19. Located in the Danfords Hotel and Marina complex at 25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, the new business is an extension of the Hair, Lash & Brow Loft and Bar located at 120 East Main Street in the village. A grand opening celebration followed, with catered food, champagne, music, raffles and giveaways.
27east.com
PSEG Long Island Prepares To Run New Cables Along Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike
The appearance of two flatbed trucks laden with what appeared to be transformers outside the Long Island Power Authority substation on the Sag Harbor-Bridgehampton Turnpike on Thursday, December 15, set
27east.com
Firefighters Battling Blaze in Bridgehampton
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Bridgehampton tonight. Described as "Fully engulfed" the home is located on the Bridgehampton/ Sag Harbor Turnpike just south of Hamptons Court. According to Southampton
wiltonbulletin.com
Taco Daddy, Cugine's restaurants close in Stamford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Taco Daddy and Cugine's Italian, the Towne Street restaurants by husband-and-wife team John and Morgan Nealon, have closed, John Nealon confirmed Thursday. John Nealon said the restaurants closed a "few weeks ago" after Thanksgiving, and said he was unable
Herald Community Newspapers
An East Meadow ‘Grinch’ lights up Christmas at his house
Mario Froehlich doesn’t describe himself as a warm and fuzzy man, but if you drive past his house during Halloween — or at Christmas — you’d be surprised to hear that. His 1439 Sherwood Dr. home is decked out with tens of thousands of pixels, all synced to music that plays for hours every night until New Year’s Eve.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
A man pulled from the water was pronounced dead after authorities say he drove off a dock on Long Island. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Port Jefferson. He was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jeff dock when he suffered an apparent
City of Long Beach revokes chair and table permit at restaurant Riptides
Earlier in December, the owner of Riptides got a letter from the city saying the tables are no longer allowed and that they'd have to be removed by Jan. 3.
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Huntington Station
A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a car on New York Avenue near Depot Road. Suffolk Police said the man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of family, was crossing New York Avenue about 7:25 p.m.
Man who served in Air National Guard dies after falling off snowboard at American Dream Mall
A man from Long Island who served with the Air National Guard died after falling off a snowboard at the American Dream Mall.
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery's "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died. after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury Long Island Store Sentenced
A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island.Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to secon
Watch: Late-Night Prowler Caught On Video Stealing From Long Island Woman's Car
Police are seeking tips from the public after a late-night car prowler was caught on surveillance video entering a Long Island woman's vehicle and stealing her belongings.The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Valley Stream, at a home on Lyon Street, according to Nassau Co
Lloyd Harbor Teen Seriously Injured In Huntington Crash Involving Intoxicated Driver: Police
A Long Island teen was charged with driving while intoxicated after an 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured when a luxury SUV crashed into trees and a pole overnight, according to authorities. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in Huntington. The teen, Maxwell Hawkinson, age 18, of Cold
