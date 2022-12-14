Read full article on original website
Jackson Playing Baseball At KC
Greenville High School Senior Ryan Jackson has signed to play baseball, beginning this fall, at Kaskaskia College. A signing ceremony was held at the high school Tuesday afternoon. KC Coach Mitch Koester is happy to have Jackson join the program. He said he feels like Ryan will fit the role...
CHBC Comes Back From Down Double Digits Wins Against Altamont 62-58
On Thursday night in Cowden it was a reversal of what happened on Monday. On that night Altamont came back to win against North Clay after being down the majority of the game. On this night it was the Bobcats of CHBC after being down for most of the game coming back to win 62-58.
Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest
The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
Marilyn Collier
Marilyn Collier, 94, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home, in Smithboro, IL. Marilyn was born January 12, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Harold and Delsie (Goodin) Borror. She married Clifford Collier, in Mulberry Grove, IL, on August 22, 1948. He...
Gladys L. Bargetzi
Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend
This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market.
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Project Parenting Playgroup Monday
A special Christmas playgroup event is being presented by the Bond County Project Parenting program. It will be Monday, December 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Kids can enjoy pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hands-on holiday activities, a visit from Frosty The Snowman,...
Carol Ann DeClerqc
Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent “Jock” Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq. Carol was a 1975...
Hillsboro HS activities cancelled due to police investigation near school property
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — On its official Facebook page, Hillsboro High School announced that all activities were cancelled Friday evening, "due to the police investigation of a death near the high school property. " WAND News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro PD to...
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
Belleville’s Fairgrounds to stay intact with new ownership
The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center will stay intact and retain its current slate of events under new ownership.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
