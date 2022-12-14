Read full article on original website
How Rochester Public Schools decide on snow days
(ABC 6 News) – The wintry weather as of late has prompted students and families to ask the question, how does a school district decide on when to cancel school and issue a snow day?. It varies for each school district, but Rochester Public Schools (RPS) superintendent Kent Pekel...
Giving Families the Best Christmas
(ABC 6 News) – Several Austin organizations are teaming up to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the best Christmas ever program. It’s the Astrup Companies second year partnering with best Christmas ever and they’re excited to spread some holiday cheer.
RPS confiscates BB gun brought to middle school
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools director of communications Mamisoa Knutson confirmed that Dakota Middle School leadership confiscated a BB gun after a student brought it to school Friday, Dec. 16. “Dakota leadership investigated swiftly and the BB gun was confiscated,” Knutson said in a statement. “The situation...
Keeping the roads clear
(ABC 6 News) – Four straight days of snowfall in southeastern Minnesota. Snowplow drivers have been hard at work keeping the streets clear and safe for us to drive on. The snow tends to be tough time for some, but for plow drivers it’s just another day in the north star state.
“Wreaths Across America” honors fallen soldiers this holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, ceremonies were held across the country as part of “Wreaths Across America” to honor fallen and missing soldiers this holiday season. One of these ceremonies was held at Soldiers Memorial Field Park in Rochester. “It’s important so that the veterans are never...
Behind the wheel: small town plows
While the Minnesota Department of Transportation is in charge of clearing major roads and highways, counties and townships are in charge of smaller, rural roads. Some local townships contract with independent plow companies to help clear the snow. Dennis Barth has been a plow driver for more than 30 years....
One year ago: Hartland Tornado
(ABC 6 News) – One year ago, an EF2 tornado tore through the small town of about 300 people. One year later, people in Hartland, Minn. are still in the process of rebuilding. Hours after that tornado ripped through the downtown of Hartland, power lines were down and residents...
No charges for Olmsted County election judges investigated by police
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office declined to charge two Olmsted County election judges who were investigated by the Rochester Police Department with any crimes, following a lengthy investigation. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said Thursday that his office decided not to charge former Rochester...
Hobby Lobby staffer reports suspicious incident
(ABC 6 News) – A woman working at Hobby Lobby reported a suspicious encounter Tuesday, Dec. 13 to the Rochester Police Department. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD, the 40-something staff member ended her shift at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, looked out into the parking lot, and started her car with a remote starter.
Single-vehicle crash sends Chatfield teen to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent a Chatfield teen to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 10:54 a.m., a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 when it crashed at mile point 33 in Olmsted County. Shellanea...
Hayfield basketball sweeps Kingsland, Lourdes cruises past Lake City
(ABC 6 News) — Hayfield boys beat Kingsland 76-42; Girls win 71-53 behind Kristen Watson’s 24 points. Lourdes cruised past Lake City 50-30.
White Christmas pretty much assured
A solid snow pack is on the ground with a measurement of 6″ at Rochester Int’l Airport. We won’t be losing much if any in the coming days leading up to Christmas. We have two storm systems that look to bring more snow and frigid temperatures which will prevent it from melting.
Traffic on I-35 near Ellendale
(ABC 6 News) – Car crash on 1-35 near Ellendale brings traffic to a crawl. No word on what the cause of the crash is or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and we will have more updates as information becomes available.
Two of three sentenced in death of Austin man
(ABC 6 News) – Nickalos Dewayne Taylor and Tyrone Williams III were sentenced to prison in the 2021 death of Austin resident William Hall earlier today. Taylor, 18, was sentenced to 69 months or 5.75 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, with credit for 416 days served in Mower County Jail.
