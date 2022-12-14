BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO