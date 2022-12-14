Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
Mark Guilfoyle: It’s time for legislators to put a stop to illegal ‘gray machine’ gambling in Kentucky
If an illegal business that could harm our children and families came into our community, we’d expect local authorities to quickly shut it down. But when it comes to illegal “gray machine” gambling, Kentucky has turned a blind eye. Thousands of gray machines are already proliferating in...
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
spectrumnews1.com
Meals on Wheels will grow bigger in Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI, Oh. — Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY and 55 North announced plans to merge into one entity. Together, the combined organization hopes to serve over 11,000 seniors in the area. “Our community and country faces a crisis in aging, which was worsened by the pandemic...
wkms.org
Far western Ky. counties’ COVID-19 case counts climbing as holidays approach
The latest data and guidance on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found on the state’s website. Several western Kentucky counties are experiencing climbing COVID-19 case rates as the holiday season approaches. Centers for Disease Control data released late last week identified many western Kentucky counties – McCracken, Graves, Ballard,...
WBKO
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to an influx of people, Room in the Inn is in need of host churches to help provide shelter for those in the community that may need it. “I believe a lot of it could be from the economy being worse,” Dewayne Conner, the Room in the Inn Board Chairman said, “It could also be that there’s a new felony law that was passed in Tennessee, where if you’re called camping on public property... it’s a felony. So I think a lot of those are coming to Kentucky because Kentucky doesn’t have that state law yet.
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
kentuckytoday.com
KBC consultant enjoys super-sized witnessing opportunity
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — Kenny Rager has had his share of unusual witnessing opportunities, but perhaps none as unusual as an experience last week. Rager, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s church evangelism strategist for the western part of Kentucky, was scheduled to meet with Rick Reeder, director of missions for the Caldwell-Lyon Baptist Association, when plans for that meeting quickly fell apart.
WKYT 27
Four Kentuckians receive the Gift of Heat from Fayette Heating and Air
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentuckians had Christmas come early this year. Fayette Heating and Air gave out HVAC systems for their Gift of Heat event Thursday morning. Each of the four people nominated hoped that they would be the ones to win the new HVAC system, but none of them expected that they would all be winners.
lafayettetimes.org
Best Christmas Activities in Kentucky
In Kentucky, December can be very festive because of the holidays. There are many things to see around Lexington and nearby areas. Here is a list of some of the best things to do around Kentucky during the most wonderful time of the year. Ice skating at Triangle Park:. Ice...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KFVS12
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need.
WKYT 27
Illnesses remain widespread statewide as holiday gatherings approach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear talked about public health in his weekly Team Kentucky briefing. The Governor says flu remains widespread in the state. It is something we don’t usually see this early in the flu season. That rise in flu cases might start to affect any...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
