The Comeback

Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son

NFL analyst Cris Carter recently shared that he had a revealing conversation a few years ago with Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady said he worried even then that his son wouldn’t be able to walk away from football. Carter made these comments on the Up and Adams Show. “The night before the game (Chiefs Read more... The post Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
