ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

CHBC Comes Back From Down Double Digits Wins Against Altamont 62-58

On Thursday night in Cowden it was a reversal of what happened on Monday. On that night Altamont came back to win against North Clay after being down the majority of the game. On this night it was the Bobcats of CHBC after being down for most of the game coming back to win 62-58.
ALTAMONT, IL
KFVS12

JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed. According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Jackson Playing Baseball At KC

Greenville High School Senior Ryan Jackson has signed to play baseball, beginning this fall, at Kaskaskia College. A signing ceremony was held at the high school Tuesday afternoon. KC Coach Mitch Koester is happy to have Jackson join the program. He said he feels like Ryan will fit the role...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Marilyn Collier

Marilyn Collier, 94, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home, in Smithboro, IL. Marilyn was born January 12, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Harold and Delsie (Goodin) Borror. She married Clifford Collier, in Mulberry Grove, IL, on August 22, 1948. He...
SMITHBORO, IL
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
wgel.com

Barry D. Crispi

Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
POCAHONTAS, IL
wgel.com

Gladys L. Bargetzi

Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

Authorities Investigate After Body Found In Hillsboro

HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The body was...
HILLSBORO, IL
wgel.com

Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest

The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
BREESE, IL
KFVS12

Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
wsiu.org

Quatro's will have a new owner for the first time in nearly 50 years

An iconic restaurant in Carbondale is changing ownership. In a written release, Blake Morrison announced he will become the new owner of Quatro's Pizza, replacing Steve Payne, who owned the business for 47 years. Morrison said he is ready to take over after working under Payne since September 2018. Morrison...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy