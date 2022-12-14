Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
CHBC Comes Back From Down Double Digits Wins Against Altamont 62-58
On Thursday night in Cowden it was a reversal of what happened on Monday. On that night Altamont came back to win against North Clay after being down the majority of the game. On this night it was the Bobcats of CHBC after being down for most of the game coming back to win 62-58.
KFVS12
JALC women’s and men’s basetball games postponed
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College women’s and men’s basketball games have been postponed. According to a release from JALC, the games were originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. They said the men’s game with Three Rivers College was...
wgel.com
Jackson Playing Baseball At KC
Greenville High School Senior Ryan Jackson has signed to play baseball, beginning this fall, at Kaskaskia College. A signing ceremony was held at the high school Tuesday afternoon. KC Coach Mitch Koester is happy to have Jackson join the program. He said he feels like Ryan will fit the role...
siusalukis.com
Southern Illinois Selected for ESPN National Broadcast New Year's Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois men's basketball will ring in 2023 on national television on Jan. 1 against Belmont. The game will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU on New Year's Day with tipoff set for 4 p.m. from Banterra Center. Tickets are available by clicking HERE. It marks the...
Dan McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season.
wgel.com
Marilyn Collier
Marilyn Collier, 94, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home, in Smithboro, IL. Marilyn was born January 12, 1928, in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Harold and Delsie (Goodin) Borror. She married Clifford Collier, in Mulberry Grove, IL, on August 22, 1948. He...
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
wgel.com
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
wgel.com
Gladys L. Bargetzi
Gladys L. Bargetzi, 94, of Highland, IL, died, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Mae (nee Wimberley) Patton, in Beckemeyer, IL. On August 27, 1948, she married Raymond Bargetzi at Eden Evangelical and Reformed Parsonage in Edwardsville, IL.
edglentoday.com
Authorities Investigate After Body Found In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO - Hillsboro authorities announced they are investigating a situation where a deceased person was found by students leaving school Friday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2022. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. The body was...
wgel.com
Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest
The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
edglentoday.com
Macoupin County Leads Region In Deer Harvested, Plus Other Area and Statewide Totals From IDNR
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In the IDNR totals, Macoupin County had 1,576 deer harvested this year to lead the region, compared to 1,431 in 2021.
wgel.com
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Belleville’s Fairgrounds to stay intact with new ownership
The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center will stay intact and retain its current slate of events under new ownership.
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
wsiu.org
Quatro's will have a new owner for the first time in nearly 50 years
An iconic restaurant in Carbondale is changing ownership. In a written release, Blake Morrison announced he will become the new owner of Quatro's Pizza, replacing Steve Payne, who owned the business for 47 years. Morrison said he is ready to take over after working under Payne since September 2018. Morrison...
Comments / 0