ST. LOUIS — All is merry and bright at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful! If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental in Illinois has mini-dental implants. See why they may be a great option! It’s Troy Family Dental in Illinois -just 20 minutes from any bridge!

TROY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO