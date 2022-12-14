Read full article on original website
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
Dan McLaughlin ‘stepping away’ from Cardinals broadcasts after third DWI charge
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, facing a felony charge for his third DWI offense, will not return to play-by-play duties next season.
St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin won't return to booth after DWI arrest
Dan McLaughlin won’t be back on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts for a 25th season. McLaughlin is leaving his post as the Cardinals' play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports Midwest in what's termed a mutual decision. McLaughlin, 48, was arrested for felony persistent DWI on Dec. 3 in a suburb of St. Louis.
Barry D. Crispi
Barry D. Crispi, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1954, in Belleville, IL, the son of John and Edna (nee Schuetz) Crispi. On Wednesday, December 23, 1981, he married Glenda M....
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
Greenville FFA Members Fare Well In Quiz Bowl & Job Interview Contest
The Greenville FFA recently competed in the Madison County Farm Bureau Quiz Bowl. One Greenville team, comprised of Brayden Huels, Hunter Clark, Aubrey Wall, and Payten Suzuki, won second place. The other Greenville team, comprised of two Grenville members and two members from the Highland FFA, Hailey and John Bohn...
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Historic win! Gambler earns $650K on $15 sports bet at Alton’s Argosy Casino
ALTON, Ill. – One lucky gambler is more than halfway to becoming a millionaire after a sports bet last weekend at the Argosy Casino in Alton. The casino reports that the player won nearly $653,000 on a 16-leg parlay involving NBA games Sunday evening. According to the Argosy, the player made a $15 bet on a parlay with +4352583 odds.
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
PNC James M. “Jim” Ruth, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 82, of Breese, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 25, 1940 in Summerfield, IL, a son of the late Melvin and Kathryn, nee Grolle, Ruth. In addition to his parents, he...
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend
This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market.
Belleville’s Fairgrounds to stay intact with new ownership
The Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center will stay intact and retain its current slate of events under new ownership.
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
Will St. Louis have a white Christmas?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The last time we had a White Christmas in St. Louis was 2017. Meteorologists usually define a white Christmas as having 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning. So, it can be a white Christmas without actually snowing on the holiday. That’s what happened back in 2017 with snow falling on December 23-24 and staying on the ground through Christmas.
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — All is merry and bright at Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful! If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain or the sound of the equipment on your teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry. Under their medical supervision, people can get the work they need with no fear or stress. If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental in Illinois has mini-dental implants. See why they may be a great option! It’s Troy Family Dental in Illinois -just 20 minutes from any bridge!
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Transport Properties closed on the Industrial Outside Storage site at 8888-9010 Hall Street in St. Louis, MO today. The property sits on ±20.37 improved acres with a ±20,540 SF office/repair shop with 9 bays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005518/en/ Transport Properties Acquires Over 20 Acre IOS Site in St. Louis (Photo: Business Wire)
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood. There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city. Our own Steve Harris sits...
