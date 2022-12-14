ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out New York

Monica Bellucci shares her take on New York City and her upcoming show at Beacon Theatre

Meeting Italian superstar Monica Bellucci in midtown Manhattan turns out to be a pretty refreshing afternoon outing. Exuding the sort of innate confidence and beauty that the 58-year-old actress and model has been known for since first catapulting on the public scene, Bellucci reminds this particular writer that the world outside of New York is one ruled by a sense of calm and appreciation for the small things in life. Sure, I'm biased: I was born and raised in Italy and Bellucci has always been the embodiment of the country's most reliable strengths: tranquility, love of life and intrinsic charm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts

Christina Tosi has helped shape New York's passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she's constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

15 of the best things to happen in NYC in 2022

The best thing about New York City is that there’s always something happening. This year had its share of news, good and bad, that kept New Yorkers on their toes, from crime to culture. But in the spirit of the holidays and celebrating New Year’s Eve, we want to shine a light on the good things that happened this year in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A Central Park entrance is being named to honor the exonerated Central Park Five

For the first time since 1862, Central Park is naming one of its entrances. The entrance at Central Park North at 110th Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, will now be known as “The Gate of the Exonerated”—after the exonerated “Central Park Five” who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a female jogger in the park more than 30 years ago—and will have an accompanying inscription in stone on the perimeter wall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years

There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum

Did you know that nearly 200,000 kids under the age of 9 call the Bronx home? That's one of the many reasons why founding executive director Carla Precht is excited about the opening of the borough's very first children's museum, aptly dubbed Bronx Children's Museum, according to CBS. The 13,650-square-foot...
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy