Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022
In NYC, we're spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we'll be talking about long after December 31. It was tough to...
Monica Bellucci shares her take on New York City and her upcoming show at Beacon Theatre
Meeting Italian superstar Monica Bellucci in midtown Manhattan turns out to be a pretty refreshing afternoon outing. Exuding the sort of innate confidence and beauty that the 58-year-old actress and model has been known for since first catapulting on the public scene, Bellucci reminds this particular writer that the world outside of New York is one ruled by a sense of calm and appreciation for the small things in life. Sure, I'm biased: I was born and raised in Italy and Bellucci has always been the embodiment of the country's most reliable strengths: tranquility, love of life and intrinsic charm.
New Yorkers! ‘Succession’ needs you to appear in season 4
Fancy rubbing shoulders with the Roys IRL? Succession season four is currently shooting and the smash hit HBO show is on the lookout for background performers for a big New York event scene in January. The show’s casting team is looking for New Yorkers available to go on set for...
Let me tell you—2023 in New York is about to rock your socks off
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that it’s time for New York to make a television comeback.
You can interact with over 1 million NYC trees through this awesome new map
We love maps and this one is particularly magnificent: NYC Parks just launched a new interactive tool that catalogues nearly 1,000,000 NYC trees and allows users to interact with each one. Simply called NYC Tree Map, the website highlights the specific location of each park and street tree in the...
Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts
Christina Tosi has helped shape New York's passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she's constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
Gordon Ramsay just opened a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square
New Yorkers, get ready for some quintessential British fare to invade our culinary circles as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has officially opened smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 1500 Broadway by 7th Avenue. The latest outpost by the British celebrity and chef marks the restaurant’s fourth location...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: Wait, did I have an entirely pleasant time at SantaCon?
A man dressed as the Grinch was sprawled out on the ground, a friend cradling him like Mary holding Jesus. His friends were dressed in red, the cops were dressed in blue, and the vomit he was producing was spectacular. It was 1pm at SantaCon 2022. I was watching the...
15 of the best things to happen in NYC in 2022
The best thing about New York City is that there’s always something happening. This year had its share of news, good and bad, that kept New Yorkers on their toes, from crime to culture. But in the spirit of the holidays and celebrating New Year’s Eve, we want to shine a light on the good things that happened this year in NYC.
NYC’s former Hells Angels clubhouse is now a cool new tattoo shop
The sound of motorcycles isn't rumbling through the East Village anymore. Instead, it's been replaced by the quiet hum of tattoo machines. Victory Tattoo is now open on East Third Street where a wall of windows, white curtains and a neon sign fill the storefront, replacing the notorious motorcycle club's foreboding brick walls and paintings of skulls with flames.
Forest bathe inside this massive new plant store in Brooklyn
Turns out, you don't need to head upstate to escape the city for a day. Instead, this massive new plant store in Brooklyn offers a meditative space to immerse yourself among the greenery. Horti PLAY opened last week at 432 Rodney Street bringing 5,000 square-feet of green goodness to Williamsburg,...
A Central Park entrance is being named to honor the exonerated Central Park Five
For the first time since 1862, Central Park is naming one of its entrances. The entrance at Central Park North at 110th Street, between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, will now be known as “The Gate of the Exonerated”—after the exonerated “Central Park Five” who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a female jogger in the park more than 30 years ago—and will have an accompanying inscription in stone on the perimeter wall.
This year’s Tony Awards will be held in Washington Heights
The Tony Awards, Theater’s biggest night, will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, for the 76th year, but for one uptown venue, it’ll be a first. The United Palace, a historic theater in Washington Heights, will host the Tony Awards for the very first time. The theater,...
Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years
There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
See inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum
Did you know that nearly 200,000 kids under the age of 9 call the Bronx home? That's one of the many reasons why founding executive director Carla Precht is excited about the opening of the borough's very first children's museum, aptly dubbed Bronx Children's Museum, according to CBS. The 13,650-square-foot...
The MTA is finally doing something about those pee-drenched elevators
A trip on an NYC subway elevator can be like a punch in the nose: the sickly stinging scent of urine burns your nostrils before you can turn around and escape through the doors. We’ve all been there. The subway can be one of the smelliest places in the...
New York is the No. 1 ‘Grinchiest’ city in the entire U.S.
Perhaps our hearts are two sizes too small or we’d rather be alone in our respective “caves” during the holiday season because one report has found that NYC is the Grinchiest city in America. At first glance, it doesn’t make sense. NYC shows up in a big...
'Emily in Paris' is bringing a free Parisian experience to NYC
Emily in Paris is returning to Netflix on December 21, but first, Netflix is bringing the magic of the show to the streets of New York City with a très chic pop-up called "Emily in Little Paris" offering a ton of fun freebies. The event, coming up on Thursday,...
This NYU student throws secret dance parties inside an NYC barbershop
What were you up to while in college? Partying, of course, but perhaps not while also kicking off a pretty awesome business plan that takes advantage of both the city we call home and students' propensity to blow off some steam while dancing. Current New York University (NYU) sophomore recording...
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
