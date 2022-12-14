(Roundup of news from last month) Hickok & Boardman Insurance to receive 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and VermontBiz have announced that the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group. Hickok & Boardman will accept the award at the upcoming Vermont Economic Conference, which will take place on January 30, 2023, at the University of Vermont Dudley H Davis Center. The Outstanding Business of the Year Award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates a commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship, and growth in sales or employment. Award recipients have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO