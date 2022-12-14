ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ksro.com

Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial

About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations

OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County

Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report Dec. 12-15

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 786 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
KQED

Sacrifice Zones: How Bay Area Community Activists Are Preparing For Sea Level Rise

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. This week we're devoting our show to KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero’s series “Sacrifice Zones.” He explores how sea level rise could push contaminants into certain neighborhoods, especially places that are near former military or industrial sites, and that have a history of racism, redlining, and disinvestment. Ezra profiles activists in San Francisco, Oakland and Marin City who are pushing for more data on these contaminants, and calling for reparations to clean up toxic sites, restore consent to community members, and give residents power in climate policy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake

EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond minimum wage to increase to $16.17 per hour on Jan. 1

The minimum wage in the City of Richmond will increase to $16.17 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage requirement applies to adult or minor employees who work two or more hours er week for a covered employer. The city’s minimum wage requirement was at $11.52 in 2016 and increased to $15 per hour in 2019. Starting in 2020, the city’s minimum wage began adjusting to reflect cost-of-living increases, per the Department of Labor’s Regional Consumer Price Index.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Sundar Shadi Holiday Display returning to Moeser hillside

It’s on! The full Sundar Shadi Holiday Display will soon be up on its El Cerrito hillside location after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus and last year’s partial showing. The display was first put up in an empty lot in 1949, then moved to the more prominent hillside location that everyone enjoys at 7501 Moeser Ln. in El Cerrito near Seaview. It includes many of the late Sundar Shadi’s paper mache animals and features an angel, three wise men, camels, a multitude of sheep and other animals, buildings and a large star spread out across the hillside overlooking San Francisco Bay.
EL CERRITO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
