Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
Consuelo Lara selected as president of CCC Board of Education
Veteran educator Consuelo Lara, elected in 2020 to represent West County communities on the Contra Costa County Board of Education (CCCBOE), was selected as president of the Board on Wednesday. Lara, 73, succeeds Sarah Butler as Board President. As president, the educator of 38 years, who taught 16 years at...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations
OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments
SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
Capital One to pay $2 million to settle debt collection suit involving 4 California counties
Capital One was sued by district attorneys in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Santa Clara counties for allegedly making excessive phone calls to collect on past due accounts.
PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase of $50 for monthly bill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With colder temperatures this season, comes higher heating bills. PG&E says most customers can expect to see an average increase of around $50 a month — putting part of the blame on a short supply of natural gas. One California organization says PG&E could be doing more to lower your monthly […]
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Richmond police patrol activity report Dec. 12-15
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 786 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness.
KQED
Sacrifice Zones: How Bay Area Community Activists Are Preparing For Sea Level Rise
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. This week we're devoting our show to KQED climate reporter Ezra David Romero’s series “Sacrifice Zones.” He explores how sea level rise could push contaminants into certain neighborhoods, especially places that are near former military or industrial sites, and that have a history of racism, redlining, and disinvestment. Ezra profiles activists in San Francisco, Oakland and Marin City who are pushing for more data on these contaminants, and calling for reparations to clean up toxic sites, restore consent to community members, and give residents power in climate policy.
'They're loved': Nonprofits provide holiday help for struggling Bay Area families this weekend
The last weekend before Christmas highlights the needs and struggles that so many Bay Area families are facing this season.
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts the East Bay awake
EL CERRITO -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rumbled through the Berkeley hills along the Hayward fault early Saturday, jolting East Bay residents awake.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and had an epicenter in the Hillside Natural Area in El Cerrito.There were no immediate reports of damage.Initially, the USGS measured the quake at 4.0, but it was quickly downgraded. Still the temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area, but it was particularly strong in Berkeley."Yup. Wide awake now here in Berkeley after that earthquake and wake up. And hard to go back to sleep," eveblossom...
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa County races
Recounts have been requested in both the Richmond District 2 City Council race and the Antioch District 1 City Council race, the County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department announced Wednesday. In the Richmond City Council District 2 race, Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda tied with 1,921 votes. On Tuesday, the Richmond City Clerk...
Richmond minimum wage to increase to $16.17 per hour on Jan. 1
The minimum wage in the City of Richmond will increase to $16.17 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage requirement applies to adult or minor employees who work two or more hours er week for a covered employer. The city’s minimum wage requirement was at $11.52 in 2016 and increased to $15 per hour in 2019. Starting in 2020, the city’s minimum wage began adjusting to reflect cost-of-living increases, per the Department of Labor’s Regional Consumer Price Index.
Sundar Shadi Holiday Display returning to Moeser hillside
It’s on! The full Sundar Shadi Holiday Display will soon be up on its El Cerrito hillside location after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus and last year’s partial showing. The display was first put up in an empty lot in 1949, then moved to the more prominent hillside location that everyone enjoys at 7501 Moeser Ln. in El Cerrito near Seaview. It includes many of the late Sundar Shadi’s paper mache animals and features an angel, three wise men, camels, a multitude of sheep and other animals, buildings and a large star spread out across the hillside overlooking San Francisco Bay.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0