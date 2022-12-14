Read full article on original website
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is wondering where its money is from a recent casino profit-sharing payment from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. For the first time since 2019, the Tribe made a payment to New York state. It follows the rules of a gaming compact, which allows...
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How does a city prepare to lose millions of dollars in revenue? That’s the reality in Watertown as a contract over the city’s hydroelectric power plant is set to expire in 2030. It’s the third largest revenue source for the city behind sales...
Watertown man who helped steal Pelosi computer on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to gun charge
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Watertown man who last week admitted participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to an additional gun charge, federal prosecutors said. Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the...
Watertown’s fire chief not satisfied with NIOSH report into firefighter’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, has completed an investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. On Friday, the results went public. (See the full report at the bottom of this story.) Almost two years after the death of...
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 1998 when we got a chance to visit a reindeer farm. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Route 31 in Clay closed after reported rollover crash
Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. First responders...
Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away on December 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 12, 1952 in Watertown, NY, son of George and Betty (Spink) Miller, and he attended Brownville schools. Mr. Miller was a heavy...
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow. It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.
APW CSD Superintendent Alerts Community Of Rising Flu Cases
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a letter from APW CSD Superintendent, Dr. Naomi Ryfun regarding the rise of flu cases throughout the district:. We are seeing a rapid increase in the number of children testing positive for influenza (flu). Of the nine districts in Oswego County, APW has the second highest rate of influenza for children ages 5-17.
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon. In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a...
Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
