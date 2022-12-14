Read full article on original website
Golf.com
2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more
The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Golf.com
How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Pro-Am on Friday: TV schedule, tee times
The 2022 PNC Championship kicks off with Friday’s Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton GC, and Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be there. Here’s what you need to know to watch Friday’s PNC Pro-Am on TV or online. The PNC Championship consists of only two rounds on...
Golf.com
Charlie Woods is also hurting. Here’s what happened, according to family friend
Charlie Woods is hurting, too? Charlie Woods is hurting, too. “You know these kids: They’ll be running by tomorrow,” Notah Begay said. Indeed. That’s the good news. But the unfortunate update is that Charlie, the 13-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, may be slowed for this weekend’s PNC Championship, the event that pairs major winners with family members. A left leg limp from the younger Woods was noticeable during Friday’s pro-am, and on the Golf Channel broadcast, Begay, an analyst and Woods family friend, said it came after he rolled his ankle while hitting on the range.
thecomeback.com
Tiger Woods shares huge secret
Tiger Woods revealed a big secret about his preparation on the golf course earlier this year. The legendary Woods might never appear to waver or be prone to jitters. But according to the man himself back in October, he experienced them all the time and came up with a way to relieve them.
Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Message For His Ex-Wife
Earlier this morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods teed off at the PNC Championship with hopes of winning the event. While they're focused on their goal, Tiger couldn't help but take a moment and share a message for his ex-wife. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday
Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion. The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing. You...
Look: Charlie Woods Is Limping At PNC Championship
Charlie Woods might be a bit banged up at the PNC Championship. Woods, who is the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, was seen limping during the warmup for Friday’s pro-am at the 2022 PNC Championship. Here's the video:. Jourdan then followed this tweet up with a report that...
Greg Norman says he met with Justin Thomas to discuss LIV Golf, 'door is open' for Rory McIlroy despite his thoughts on CEO
Another day, another opportunity for Greg Norman to make headlines. The LIV Golf CEO has been making the rounds of late, with his latest stop coming with bunkered magazine. Norman claimed he met with Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names in golf, to discuss the possibility of adding him to the Saudi-backed circuit, per the report.
Golf.com
‘How awesome is that?’ Tiger Woods breaks down son Charlie’s golf swing
Over the last several years, Tiger Woods has morphed from 15-time major champion to Golf Dad. He’s still the former, but the latter takes up more of his time. Woods and his son, Charlie, are the most famous pairing at this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando. They finished second last year and enter this one a little nicked up but still among the favorites.
Golf.com
How it felt inside the ropes with Tiger (and Charlie) Woods | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to a special Friday edition of the Rogers Report! To put it quite simply, today was awesome. I had never followed Tiger for a full 18 holes, but today? Today I got to be inside the ropes following him and Charlie. Going in, I had no idea what to expect. A lot of people, sure. And a lot of security. But besides that I was just eager to find out how it would all play out. So let’s run through my day from start to finish.
Greg Norman has interesting message for rival Rory McIlroy about LIV
Rory McIlroy has bashed LIV Golf at nearly every turn and has been particularly contentious towards Greg Norman. But that won’t stop Norman from extending an invitation to the 33-year-old. LIV Golf CEO Norman spoke with Bunkered for an interview that was published in issue 198 of the magazine....
Golf Digest
A junior golfer asked Gary Player for an autograph—then got some legendary golf advice
ORLANDO — As Gary Player walked off the range, fresh off hammering his final few drives into the distance before his 9:08 a.m. final round tee time at the PNC Championship, he spotted a young boy in the crowd, holding a flag. "Come here young man," the 87-year-old Player...
Golf.com
From Trevino to Daly to Tiger, the PNC is producing great TV already
If you didn’t tune in to Friday’s PNC Championship pro-am, I get it. The golf season has stretched past its limit. It ended in August, but not really, and again in September, but not really, and certainly it should have ended by November, right? But it didn’t really end there, either, and so here we are with the PNC on the telly, a tournament that finishes a week before Christmas and just two weeks before the 2023 golfing year begins again. So, again, no hard feelings if you sat this one out.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each pro at the 2022 PNC Championship
The PNC Championship is all about fun. If you couldn’t see that from the smiles and laughs being shared at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando on Saturday, you weren’t watching closely enough. The two-day exhibition is a highlight of the year for many of the professional participants who get to show a side of themselves that’s not seen on a regular basis.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy-led TGL finds site for their unique golf stadium
The purpose-built venue for the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led golf concept known as TGL will be built not too far from where the superstar golfers themselves live. Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will be the site of the TGL venue. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with the project being completed ahead of an anticipated league launch in 2024.
Report: LIV Golf President Quit Role After Heated Argument
It has been revealed that Atul Khosla stepped down from his COO role at LIV due to a heated exchange with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund
NBC Sports
Perk believes Warriors are 'finished' as title contenders
For the second straight season, NBA pundits have eliminated the Warriors from NBA Finals contention before the midway point of the campaign. Because that worked out so well last season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined ESPN's "First Take" on Friday morning, where he declared that the Warriors are "finished" as...
NBC Sports
‘Not the way you want to win’: Ryan Murphy takes swimming gold after race is re-run
Ryan Murphy swam two 50m backstroke finals at the world short course championships on Friday. He won the one that counted. Murphy, who swept the backstrokes at the 2016 Olympics, won the 50m back at short course worlds in Melbourne after it was re-run nearly an hour after the original race was thrown out due to a technical error. Murphy was second in the original race to Australian Isaac Cooper.
Top LIV Golf Executive Has Reportedly Resigned
LIV Golf is going to need a new chief operating officer. On Friday, it was reported that Atul Khosla resigned from his role with the Saudi-funded league. An official statement from LIV Golf on Khosla's exit has not yet been released. However, players and agents were privately told that Khosla was stepping down.
