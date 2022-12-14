Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
ClutchPoints
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno. “Obviously the Padres have made a ton […] The post Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing
The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
ClutchPoints
James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa
The New York Mets have made their first move after flipping Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have long sought to make a James McCann trade, and have finally struck a deal. McCann has been traded from the Mets to the Baltimore Orioles, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The return to New York […] The post James McCann traded after Mets drops $315 million bag at Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
The Adley Rutschman reason Orioles swung for James McCann trade
The Baltimore Orioles, after years of terrible baseball, appear to be turning things around, thanks in no small part to top prospect Adley Rutschman’s successful breakthrough into the majors. In only 113 games and 470 plate appearances since his call-up on May 21, Rutschman put up 5.3 WAR (per Fangraphs), on the back of elite hitting for a catcher and elite defense behind the plate.
ClutchPoints
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
ClutchPoints
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
ClutchPoints
Why Orioles are primed to make trade following Dansby Swanson-Cubs deal
The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.
ClutchPoints
Full details of Carlos Rodon’s $162 million Yankees contract, revealed
Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees recently agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million deal. Now, the full details of the contract and how much Rodon would be making per year during the duration of the deal have been revealed. Apparently, the deal includes a $5 million signing bonus...
ClutchPoints
Steve Cohen breaks silence on giving Carlos Correa $315 million after Giants deal fell apart
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to the New York Post to boast about signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. “We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told New York Post baseball columnist...
ClutchPoints
The reason Giants’ Michael Conforto interest is ironic after Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in Michael Conforto, per Susan Slusser. However, Conforto is a Scott Boras agent and Scott Boras happens to represent Carlos Correa, who’s deal recently fell apart with the Giants. Boras made a strong statement in reference to the Correa-Giants fallout. “We reached an agreement. We had a letter of […] The post The reason Giants’ Michael Conforto interest is ironic after Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa fever all over Mets nation after $315 million signing
MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped a bombshell report late Tuesday, breaking the news that Carlos Correa and the New York Mets have agreed to a massive 12-year deal worth $315 million. The San Francisco Giants were supposed to be have an introductory press conference for Correa but that was postponed...
ClutchPoints
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart
It’s been a rather rough offseason for the San Francisco Giants so far. After just missing out on signing Aaron Judge to anchor their lineup for the next decade or so, the Giants turned their attention to Carlos Correa, and they seemed set to land him on a 13-year, $350 million deal. Instead, Correa has […] The post 3 moves Giants must make after Carlos Correa blockbuster falls apart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through
There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, […] The post Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0