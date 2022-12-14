LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Christmas came early for the family of a fallen U.S. Army soldier who is moving into a new mortgage-free home in Pasco County. One year after breaking ground on the ‘Let Us Do Good Village’ in Land O’Lakes, representatives from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation flew from New York to Florida to welcome the Thornton family to their new home.

LAND O' LAKES, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO