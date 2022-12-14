District attorney not charging Rifle officer, Garfield County deputy involved in September shooting

Read full article on original website
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
Inmate death in Mesa County Jail under investigation
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department after a 29-year-old veteran was beaten by police. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Updated: 9 hours ago.
UPDATE: Cause of death for inmate found dead to take several weeks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner has released a statement announcing the fact that it will take several weeks to determine the cause of death in an incident that left an inmate dead. Officials inform WesternSlopeNow, autopsy tests could take up to six weeks to be completed.
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking...
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
Grand Junction woman sentenced in death of 86-year-old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced 28-year-old Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction. Martinez pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect, a class 1...
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that it is investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate in the Mesa County Jail. It says that the inmate was discovered unresponsive in his cell by staff at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The Mesa County...
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
GJPD responds to overnight altercation, multiple wounded
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was an eventful evening yesterday as over a dozen police cars, several ambulances and a fire truck responded to reports of gunfire in Grand Junction. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of gunfire...
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
Obituary: Norvie Kochevar
May 4, 1963 – December 8, 2022. Norvie Louis Kochevar of Silt, Colorado passed away on December 8, 2022 while at work in Rifle. He is now with the Lord our God in Heaven. He was 59 years young. Norvie was born on May 4, 1963 in Salida, Colorado...
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
A celebration of Wreaths Across America to be held at Linwood Cemetery
Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day and the Daughters of the American Revolution are holding a ceremony at the Linwood Cemetery. “We were just looking for something to do to honor our veterans and those who have served,” said Mary Miller Ball, a regent member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in the Captain Richard Sopris Chapter.
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
