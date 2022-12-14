ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

Meet the WAG who won Lionel Messi's heart when they were both just five: Antonela Roccuzzo is the brains behind their billion-dollar brand who will cheer on Argentina's talisman from the stands as he bids for eternal World Cup glory

Little did Antonela Roccuzzo know that when she met a young boy who dreamed of being of being a footballer when she was just five, that she would be cheering on the best player on the planet in today's World Cup final. Neither did she have any idea that she...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Spun

Legendary Tennis Star Was Officially Deported On Thursday

On Thursday morning, a tennis legend was deported back to his home country after serving a prison sentence. Boris Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released from prison today and swiftly traveled back to Germany. ESPN has more details on his arrest and subsequent stint in prison:
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France

The 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France is underway. Argentina had dominated the proceedings in the early going, and Angel Di Maria eventually drew a penalty for Argentina to give them a chance to take the lead in the first half. That sent Lionel Messi to the spot, and Messi converted from the […] The post Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final

The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
CBS Sports

World Cup final 2022 picks: Argentina vs. France has most experts predicting a Lionel Messi storybook ending

This is the moment we've all been waiting for as viewers will be treated to a heavyweight matchup between Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and France against Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Emiliano Martinez and Argentina. On one corner, you have a French team with only a handful of players from 2018 going for a repeat. And on the other corner, you have the greatest player of this generation playing his final World Cup match and going for the one piece of hardware that's been missing from his cabinet. No matter what happens on Sunday, one team will end up with a third star above its crest and two away from matching Brazil for most men's World Cups titles.
TheDailyBeast

FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
