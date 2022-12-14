This is the moment we've all been waiting for as viewers will be treated to a heavyweight matchup between Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and France against Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Emiliano Martinez and Argentina. On one corner, you have a French team with only a handful of players from 2018 going for a repeat. And on the other corner, you have the greatest player of this generation playing his final World Cup match and going for the one piece of hardware that's been missing from his cabinet. No matter what happens on Sunday, one team will end up with a third star above its crest and two away from matching Brazil for most men's World Cups titles.

1 DAY AGO