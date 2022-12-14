Dribble Handoff: Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Arkansas' Ricky Council among college basketball's biggest surprises

Read full article on original website
Related
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Former Auburn player and coach to be named Arkansas DC
Travis Williams is returning to the SEC.
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Arizona could make moves in Top 25 And 1 after critical Saturday
The best Saturday of the season to date is on tap, complete with a schedule featuring five games between schools ranked in the top 20 of Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Here's the rundown:. 12:00 pm ET: No. 10 Indiana at No....
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
Gonzaga men's basketball looking for revenge against No. 4 Alabama
Last season in Seattle, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were buried under a barrage of 3-pointers in a 91-82 loss to Alabama. The Zags will have a chance at revenge on Saturday when they take on the Crimson Tide in Birmingham. Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau preview the No. 15 Gonzaga vs....
Returning to Texas to Finish Career, Martin Says UW 'Exceeded My Wishes by Miles'
Jeremiah Martin began his college football career in Texas and he'll finish up there. Heading into the Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 29 in San Antonio, the University of Washington edge rusher will return to the Lone Star state where he spent three seasons at Texas A&M before joining the Huskies for the past two.
Red Raiders Land Commitment From Elite 2024 QB Will Hammond
Will Hammond is the latest recruit in what could be an elite 2024 recruiting class for the Red Raiders.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Arizona, Kansas make big statements; No. 1 Purdue struggles
The busiest day of the college basketball season to date doubled as the best of the season with buzzer-beaters, late-game drama, scoring explosions and everything in between filling a full day on the Saturday slate. So who were the day's winners and losers? Well, turns out, there were . ....
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable Sunday
Green (quadriceps) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. Green is expected to play in the contest after sitting out the team's most recent game. His return would send Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench and take minutes away from James Wiseman.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
saturdaytradition.com
Dylan Raiola, 5-star QB and top 2024 prospect, decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola is officially no longer committed to Ohio State per On3 Sports Hayes Fawcett. Raiola was a key piece of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. Raiola is a 5-star QB out of Chandler, Arizona per the 247Sports Composite. Raiola is also the No. 1 QB and the top prospect nationally in his class.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
Comments / 0