Peru to declare 30-day emergency to curb widespread unrest

By Stephan Kueffner - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 4 days ago

Peru is set to declare a nationwide 30-day state of emergency, suspending basic rights, in a bid to restore order amid widespread unrest, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said Wednesday.

Roadblocks and vandalism across swathes of the Andean nation “need a forceful response,” the minister told reporters at the presidential palace in Lima. A curfew is also under consideration, he said.

Protests and hobbled logistics are threatening exports from the key copper and agriculture sectors. Demonstrators have attempted to shut down a pumping station near the Camisea field that supplies natural gas to generate half the country’s electricity, and to seize airports, forcing four of them to shut down. The threat of looting has forced stores to close, according to local media in Arequipa, Cusco and Ica.

The violent protests erupted after congress a week ago impeached left-wing President Pedro Castillo, who attempted to illegally dissolve the legislature amid an ongoing political crisis in the country. New President Dina Boluarte, appointed by congress in Castillo’s place, hasn’t managed to stabilize the situation and pledged to hold fresh elections as early as December 2023 as a concession to protesters.

The state of emergency will, however, escalate the political crisis “and raises a major risk of more human rights abuses and deaths that would only serve to inflame tensions further,” said Economist Intelligence Unit analyst Nicolas Saldias in a post on Twitter. “It’s a risky move by Boluarte, which underscores the scale of the protests in Peru.”

Castillo, who is being held at the same police facility where former President Alberto Fujimori is imprisoned, faces a potential 18 months in detention pending trial. A judge scheduled a hearing on his case for Thursday morning, with the prosecution alleging he could face 10 to 20 years in jail for his actions last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it's Joe Biden who is acting on those promises. He jokes that he's created an “infrastructure decade” after Trump merely managed a near parody of "infrastructure weeks." His legislative victories are not winning him votes from Trump loyalists...
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that a smuggler boat carrying some of his friends had sunk soon after leaving the Algerian coast. Most of its passengers had drowned. ...
Leader Telegram

Germany pushes back on Russia with opening of gas terminal

Germany opened its first state-chartered liquefied natural gas vessel as Europe’s largest economy races to replace Russian gas amid an energy crunch and freezing temperatures. “As of today, Germany and the EU will become a great deal more secure and independent,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a short speech Saturday in Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea coast to mark the inauguration. Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin, in pursuing the...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:55 a.m. EST

Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A prominent video game creator who helped lead Facebook’s expansion into virtual reality has resigned from the social networking service’s corporate parent after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed. John Carmack cut ties with Meta Platforms, a holding company created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Friday letter that vented his frustration. The letter asserted that the virtual reality expansion has been handled in an inefficient manner...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile Sunday toward waters off its east coast, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Further details were not immediately available. This year, Kim Jong Un’s regime has fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches. He has stepped up provocations in recent months in a...
2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists. Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva’s armored vehicle 200 yards from his home Thursday night. The journalist described the attack and posted photos of his vehicle to social media. ...
Leader Telegram

India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles. Viswanathan...
