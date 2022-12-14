ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.89 to $77.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.02 to $82.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 8 cents to $2.24 a gallon. January heating oil rose 18 cents to $3.28 a gallon. January natural gas fell 51 cents to $6.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6.80 to $1,818.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 15 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.36 Japanese yen from 135.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.0663 from $1.0635.

