El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Portable toilets return to downtown El Paso amid migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is once again setting up portable toilets in downtown El Paso for the migrants. The port-a-potties were set near the Greyhound bus station area and areas where the migrants have camped out. The city previously put the portable toilets...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Law enforcement search for inmate who walked away from La Tuna prison

ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States Marshals Service is searching for an inmate that left the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. Edgar Campa was discovered missing on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Campa...
ANTHONY, TX

