Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
KFOX 14
Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
KFOX 14
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
KFOX 14
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
KFOX 14
34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
KFOX 14
Mexican Consulate in El Paso, City of El Paso host Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso are hosting a Posada Navidena at WinterFest on Saturday. There will be Folklorico dancing, a homage to Juan Gabriel, and a pastorela navideña at at San Jacinto Plaza. There will also...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Portable toilets return to downtown El Paso amid migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso is once again setting up portable toilets in downtown El Paso for the migrants. The port-a-potties were set near the Greyhound bus station area and areas where the migrants have camped out. The city previously put the portable toilets...
KFOX 14
Affidavit:Teen driving 'very fast' before deadly pedestrian crash involving LC student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest affidavit report stated that a teen is accused of driving "really fast" before hitting an Organ Mountain High School student who later died. Officers arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Officials identified the victim as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado who was a student...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
KFOX 14
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
KFOX 14
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
KFOX 14
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
KFOX 14
Horizon City PD arrest man accused of hitting person with beer bottle, fleeing from police
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Horizon City police arrested a man accused of throwing a beer bottle at a person's face and leading officers on a pursuit Friday morning. Raul David Meza, 26, is charged with aggravated arrest with a deadly weapon and evading arrest in a vehicle. An...
KFOX 14
New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
KFOX 14
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
KFOX 14
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement search for inmate who walked away from La Tuna prison
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States Marshals Service is searching for an inmate that left the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. Edgar Campa was discovered missing on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Campa...
Comments / 0