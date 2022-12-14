ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RavenCountry

Ravens — Browns Week 15 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The majority of pundits are picking the Ravens over the Browns despite being the underdog in the Week 15 matchup. Analysis: "The Browns have lost three of their past five games and would need to win all of their remaining matchups for even a chance of making the postseason. Meanwhile, Baltimore is in first place in the AFC by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Bengals. The Ravens cannot afford a slip and they are playing with intensity. Even with the quarterback situation unsettled, the Ravens got a boost last week with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Marcus Williams and Dobbins back in the lineup. The Ravens should have enough players to eke out another key AFC North victory."
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically […] The post Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols

The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers is the first time fans will see the team after quarterback Baker Mayfield’s incredible short-notice comeback vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. So, ahead of the Rams-Packers game, let’s make some bold Rams Week 15 predictions. Last Thursday, Baker Mayfield was a Rams quarterback […] The post 3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are skating on thin ice right now. Their lead over the NFC South grows smaller and smaller with each win by their division rivals. Getting over .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals would be great for them. However, that task has become much harder with WR Julio […] The post Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Frank Gore Jr. breaks bowl record with unbelievable stat line in LendingTree Bowl win vs. Rice

Frank Gore Jr. put on the performance of a lifetime in the LendingTree Bowl. The Southern Miss football squad’s superstar running back helped his squad defeat Rice by a score of 38-24, giving him notoriety for more reasons than just his prolific season and famous father. Gore — the son of former NFL star Frank […] The post Frank Gore Jr. breaks bowl record with unbelievable stat line in LendingTree Bowl win vs. Rice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HATTIESBURG, MS
ClutchPoints

Kadarius Toney’s Week 15 status vs. Texans will excite Chiefs fans

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the next team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. They will face the Houston Texans with the chance to become the AFC West champions simply by picking up the win. The latest injury update to wide receiver Kadarius Toney suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will have an easier time against Houston.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen reacts to Bills clinching AFC playoff berth with snowy comeback win over Dolphins

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on to the brutal AFC playoffs. During a remarkably snowy night in New York, the team downed the visiting Miami Dolphins to clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs. It was an impressive win for a team that badly needed a win like that. However, Allen is not getting too happy on making the playoffs, per Alaina Getzenberg. After all, the Bills have a bigger goal: win the Super Bowl.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen

Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy