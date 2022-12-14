Read full article on original website
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
WKRC
3 Bengals starters out for Bucs game, but 2 other injured players expected to give it a go
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai had his rookie season in 2021 cut short due to knee and wrist injuries suffered in the preseason opener at Tampa Bay, and now ironically he is in line for the most playing time of his career and maybe even his first start when the Bengals play at the Buccaneers this Sunday.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 15 vs. Buccaneers
The week leading up to the showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the most eventful injury report lists for the Cincinnati Bengals all season long. Joe Burrow, after all, popped up on the first injury report of the week with an elbow issue, although the team listed him as a full participant.
Ravens — Browns Week 15 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The majority of pundits are picking the Ravens over the Browns despite being the underdog in the Week 15 matchup. Analysis: "The Browns have lost three of their past five games and would need to win all of their remaining matchups for even a chance of making the postseason. Meanwhile, Baltimore is in first place in the AFC by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Bengals. The Ravens cannot afford a slip and they are playing with intensity. Even with the quarterback situation unsettled, the Ravens got a boost last week with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Marcus Williams and Dobbins back in the lineup. The Ravens should have enough players to eke out another key AFC North victory."
Ravens at Browns: 'I'm Not Close'- Deshaun Watson Problems Continue
Given that their playoffs odds are calculated to be less than one percent ... Cleveland is bad. ... in part because Texans ex Deshaun Watson has been bad. Deshaun Watson did not perform well at all in his debut with the Cleveland Browns two games ago, though he was the QB of record in a win over his old team, the Houston Texans.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts’ season from hell got a lot worse after their Saturday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Ryan and co. held a seemingly insurmountable 33 – 0 lead at halftime of the game. What a way to get Jeff Saturday his second professional win, right? Instead, what we got was a historically […] The post Matt Ryan, Colts get savagely roasted by Rex Ryan after embarrassing choke job vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols
The Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and although Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol on Friday, the team has decided to give him another week off to rest and will instead start Brett Rypien. That news was slightly disappointing to Wilson, who clearly wants to be out there competing with his boys. […] The post Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s true feelings on Week 15 benching despite clearing concussion protocols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers
The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers is the first time fans will see the team after quarterback Baker Mayfield’s incredible short-notice comeback vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. So, ahead of the Rams-Packers game, let’s make some bold Rams Week 15 predictions. Last Thursday, Baker Mayfield was a Rams quarterback […] The post 3 Rams predictions for Week 15 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are skating on thin ice right now. Their lead over the NFC South grows smaller and smaller with each win by their division rivals. Getting over .500 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals would be great for them. However, that task has become much harder with WR Julio […] The post Buccaneers WR Julio Jones’ expected status for Week 15 vs. Bengals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Gore Jr. breaks bowl record with unbelievable stat line in LendingTree Bowl win vs. Rice
Frank Gore Jr. put on the performance of a lifetime in the LendingTree Bowl. The Southern Miss football squad’s superstar running back helped his squad defeat Rice by a score of 38-24, giving him notoriety for more reasons than just his prolific season and famous father. Gore — the son of former NFL star Frank […] The post Frank Gore Jr. breaks bowl record with unbelievable stat line in LendingTree Bowl win vs. Rice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
How Joe Burrow made some NFL players look silly this week without being on the same field as them
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made several NFL players look silly this week without even being on the same field as them. Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. It’ll be the first time that Burrow has played against Brady.
Kadarius Toney’s Week 15 status vs. Texans will excite Chiefs fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the next team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. They will face the Houston Texans with the chance to become the AFC West champions simply by picking up the win. The latest injury update to wide receiver Kadarius Toney suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will have an easier time against Houston.
Josh Allen reacts to Bills clinching AFC playoff berth with snowy comeback win over Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on to the brutal AFC playoffs. During a remarkably snowy night in New York, the team downed the visiting Miami Dolphins to clinch a berth in the NFL playoffs. It was an impressive win for a team that badly needed a win like that. However, Allen is not getting too happy on making the playoffs, per Alaina Getzenberg. After all, the Bills have a bigger goal: win the Super Bowl.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
Mike White’s likely status for Jets’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. Jaguars, revealed
The New York Jets are working through quarterback issues as they try to make a return to the playoffs. Mike White has done a commendable job leading the offense but will now be on the sideline as he recovers from injuries to his ribs. Zach Wilson will start once again with White looking at a longer injury rehab than New York fans were hoping for.
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor gets murky rest-of-season update after ankle injury vs. Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season is coming to an end on a sad note. The team has suffered embarrassing losses in consecutive games and Jonathan Taylor has suffered yet another injury. In their humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor hurt his right ankle and may miss some time yet again.
Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen
Jalen Hurts is a true class act. Any NFL fan worth their salt knows this already. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has time and time again proven that he’s one of the best leaders of a professional outfit and is generally a good guy. He knows how exactly to fire up his team, and he also […] The post Jalen Hurts’ awesome holiday gifts for Eagles’ offensive linemen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
