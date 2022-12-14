Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson Rare and Hazardous Arctic Airmass for the Gulf South Expected at the End of the Week and Through Christmas An extremely cold airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast late this week and will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Arctic airmass surging south out of Canada and across the central United States will quickly move into the Lower Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. The cold front is expected to move into southwestern Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana during the evening hours with temperatures dropping 20 to 30 degrees or more in only a few hours. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours with almost the entire area below freezing before sunrise. Not only will the temperatures plunge but this will be accompanied by very strong wind and by sunrise Friday morning there is a high chance that many areas will experience wind chill readings (apparent temperatures) in the lower teens and single digits. This has no impact on pipes but for people and pets the rapidly moving air speeds up the heat loss over our bodies and can quickly lead to hypothermia. As for pipes, plants, and property, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, if they even do Friday, and there is a chance that many locations could be below freezing for 24 to possibly even more than 36 hours. And even if temperatures climb above freezing Friday or in southwestern Mississippi and the adjacent Louisiana parishes` case Saturday, they will only be above 32 for a very short time. Not until Christmas Day does it looks like we will comfortably get above 32 degrees for much of the area for more than a few hours. Every weather event is different and they should all be treated as such but for at least some modern reference here are a few Arctic events to relate to; February 2nd through 5th 1996, January 8th through 11th, 2010, and more recently is February 15th through 17th 2021. However, this event appears to be more potent than the 2021 airmass. As for reference to the Holiday time frame, surprisingly there are 2 of the more historic events and not just for our area that occurred during this time; 1983 December 23rd through 26th and 1989 December 22nd through 25th events. These two are quite historic events but at this time we are not anticipating testing those 2 Arctic events. The 1989 Arctic airmass still holds numerous records across a good portion of the US including here where single digits were recorded in more than just a few places. We would have to go back to 1899 to see temperatures recorded lower than 1989 in much of the area over a multi day stretch. 1985 saw another historic cold front for our area which did set some all time record lows but it was a short lived airmass with highs back in the 50s the next day. /CAB/
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.7 Sun 7 am CST 13.1 12.3 11.3
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Minor over bank flooding continues in areas south of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening with a forecast crest of 21.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 19.5 Sun 7 am CST 20.6 20.8 20.5
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 00:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CST Sunday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 02/26/1946. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
