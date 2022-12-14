Effective: 2022-12-18 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was near 92 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to fall to below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO