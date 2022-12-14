ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Storm Damages leaving Dozens displaced in Union Parish community.

By Dominique Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Dozens of residents and families of Union Parish are currently displaced from their homes. Due to impact from a suspected Tornado, which is to be surveyed by the National Weather Service of Shreveport and will be determined and rated.

At about 8:48 p.m. Tuesday night on Dec. 13th, according to the Union Parish Sheriff department reported approximately 20-25 people were hurt in Farmerville.

There were two residents who were listed as critical condition. As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning Sheriff Dusty Gates says, “At this time we don’t have any other information on the conditions of the two residents.”

Sheriff Gates, adds “We are currently in a search and rescue mode, we have accounted for those residents of the nine mobile homes and the apartment complex. However, we have dogs out in search for anyone if they could be trapped or lost in the woods somewhere, Sheriff Gates .”

Watch video above to hear from the COO of the ArkLa Work Force Solutions. Alex Reyes tells us every one of their employees from the mobile home’s residency have been placed in a temporary shelter after being displaced.

We will have more information as it continues to develop throughout the rest of the day. Be sure to check back on www.myarklamiss.com for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish comes together to support victims of Tornado damage

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Following Tuesday nights deadly tornado the town of Farmerville has come together to bring supplies to those in desperate need. The town of Farmerville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday evening with wind peaks up to 140 mph leaving devastating destruction behind, but the community has come together to make […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Farmerville police chief says nearly 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville. Authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue around the Union Villa Apartment area. This is an updated version of a previous story. Read the...
FARMERVILLE, LA
wdhn.com

GALLERY: Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovery after tornado storms

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Tuesday evening brings multiple “confirmed tornadoes”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings Tuesday night. Multiple tornado warnings were issued nearly simultaneously as a large storm system entered the ArkLaMiss, after the same system caused damage in parts of Oklahoma, east Texas, and northwest Louisiana. Two people were reported missing in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department announces road closures

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
FARMERVILLE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top.  The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was last seen...
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

NBC 10 News Today: Footage of tornado damage in Union Parish

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy