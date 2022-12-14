Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Women’s basketball hosts first “Bike Build”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of their game tomorrow, the Aggie women’s basketball team hosted their first “Bike Build.”. In partnership with Academy Sports & Outdoors and with help from the Fast Break Club, the Aggies built a total of 53 bikes today to give to children in need within the community.
Women’s Hoops to Host SMU on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena to take on the SMU Mustangs at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. On the Season. The Aggies (4-4) are...
Aggies LB Announces Return for 2023
It seems like it's been a while since there was good news on the Aggies front, but on Saturday, something positive finally happened.
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
A&M falls to Memphis on the road 83-79
MEMPHIS, TENN. (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball dropped a road contest to Memphis 83-79 Saturday night. The Aggies trailed 45-36 at half, but was able to regain the lead with 3:05 left in the game. However, the Tigers out scored the Aggies 12-8 in the final three minutes.
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
Edgerrin Cooper announces he’s returning for A&M next season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, announced on social media that he’s returning for the Aggies next season. Cooper played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2022. He had a season high 10 tackles against App State and an interception at Auburn.
Aledo extends record to 11 Texas high school football championships in rout of College Station
Aledo played a couple of thrilling games in these playoffs, but no such drama was anywhere to be found Saturday in the Bearcats' state championship romp. Led once again by junior running back/linebacker Davhon Keys, Aledo (14-2) cruised to a 52-14 win at AT&T Stadium over College Station ...
Long-time Texas A&M recruiter retires
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Roy Lopez, a long-time Texas A&M Advisor and Recruiter, is retiring. Lopez might just be the reason many students made the decision to come to College Station for their higher education. He spent time visiting High Schools, prospective students and current students. Lopez was also...
Rudder wins district opener against Brenham 63-36
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder boys basketball team won their district opener 63-36 against Brenham Friday night. The Rangers lead at half 25-12 and outscored the Cubs 38-24 in the second half. Rudder was led by Daniel Price who had 24 points.
Aggies Face Memphis Tigers at FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference in the team’s second true road match of the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis holds a narrow 5-4 advantage in the all-time series...
5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Aggies' top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has committed to the LSU Tigers
College Station high school receives championship worthy send-off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Cougar football team received a send-off Friday the only way the purple and black know how to with the "Walk of Champions". "What a great community what a great experience for the kids," head football coach Stoney Pryor said. "It's great to have the students come out the families and the fans come out looking forward to a great game in Arlington and just so thrilled to be here and so excited for the players."
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Free in-home Kinder prep program offered by TAMU Nursing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University School of Nursing is offering a new free in-home program to help you prepare your child for Kindergarten. It’s called HIPPY, which stands for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. HIPPY is an ongoing home education program for parents of...
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Go Texan dance and auction to raise money for scholarships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your hat and shine your boots! It’s almost time for the Brazos County Go Texan annual auction and dance. The scholarship fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. There will be a live and silent auction with...
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
