Baton Rouge, LA

KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WWL-TV

Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'

KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
KILLONA, LA
brproud.com

Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianacookin.com

Top Shopping Destinations in Baton Rouge

Shopping options abound in Louisiana’s Capital City—from stores you know and love to hidden gems where you’re sure to find original and unique items. In Baton Rouge, shoppers can travel back in time by browsing the local antiques and vintage stores or find current trends at one of the city’s locally owned boutiques.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman found guilty in poisoning death of ex-boyfriend

A pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning. District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper. One of Skipper's family members let out a loud,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Where To Buy Holiday Pajamas in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Christmas morning is the moment in time when memories that last a lifetime are made. Many families want to be stylish while making such memories. Children have always worn pajamas on Christmas morning. Now, there is a new trend where families wear matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Some families even compete with other families to see who has the cutest holiday matching pajamas. There is still time to participate in matching pajamas trend. Here is our list of local stores that still have matching pajamas for sale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials search for missing St. Helena teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen. Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
