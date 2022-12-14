BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Christmas morning is the moment in time when memories that last a lifetime are made. Many families want to be stylish while making such memories. Children have always worn pajamas on Christmas morning. Now, there is a new trend where families wear matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Some families even compete with other families to see who has the cutest holiday matching pajamas. There is still time to participate in matching pajamas trend. Here is our list of local stores that still have matching pajamas for sale.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO