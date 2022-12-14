Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
WWL-TV
Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'
KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted for a murder in the 90s could soon be set free. Johnnie Dixon was convicted of murdering his estranged wife, Dana Cox Dixon, in the parking lot of Southdowns Lounge in Baton Rouge in 1991. At a hearing a few weeks ago,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge graduates from criminal justice system enter the working world
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new group of graduates are transitioning from the criminal justice system to the working world. On Friday, 22 people participated in the Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center’s winter graduation ceremony. This is the largest graduating class since the program began in 2015.
Louisiana woman accused of Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death found guilty of murder
A Louisiana woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning
brproud.com
Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
louisianacookin.com
Top Shopping Destinations in Baton Rouge
Shopping options abound in Louisiana’s Capital City—from stores you know and love to hidden gems where you’re sure to find original and unique items. In Baton Rouge, shoppers can travel back in time by browsing the local antiques and vintage stores or find current trends at one of the city’s locally owned boutiques.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty in poisoning death of ex-boyfriend
A pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning. District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper. One of Skipper's family members let out a loud,...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Where To Buy Holiday Pajamas in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Christmas morning is the moment in time when memories that last a lifetime are made. Many families want to be stylish while making such memories. Children have always worn pajamas on Christmas morning. Now, there is a new trend where families wear matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Some families even compete with other families to see who has the cutest holiday matching pajamas. There is still time to participate in matching pajamas trend. Here is our list of local stores that still have matching pajamas for sale.
Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with LSU and Miles, according to documents filed in a former athletic department official’s lawsuit. The documents detailed the ex-student’s allegations that Miles...
Violent tornado damages hospital, homes in New Iberia, Louisiana
Area hospitals are treating several residents who were rescued but injured after a violent tornado roared through New Iberia, Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
BATON ROUGE - 'Tis the season for giving, but be aware of scammers looking for a quick buck. In one recent case, they've disguised themselves as panhandlers at a busy Baton Rouge intersection. Prior to donating to a charitable cause, make sure you do your research. This week, people have...
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Officials search for missing St. Helena teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen. Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. If you have...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating a Suspect in Connection with a Theft at a Business
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating a Suspect in Connection with a Theft at a Business. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify and locate a male subject in relation to a theft of more than $900 from a business in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
