99-year-old man dies following fatal crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.

Officers responded to a crash near the 390 block of Sweeten Creek Road around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday.

After investigating, officers said a 2020 Dodge Ram truck was traveling south on Sweeten Creek Road crossing left of the center and hit a 2011 Mercury passenger van head-on.

Both people inside the Mercury were transported to Mission Hospital. The driver has serious injuries and the passenger has life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, Hubert Garman, 99, of Hendersonville, died from his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Dodge Ram truck, Stephen David Cordell, was transported to Mission Hospital for serious injuries and charged with driving while under the influence.

Evidence located in the vehicle indicates possible drug impairment. Officers will consult with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s office for further charges once the investigation is completed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident you can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828)-252-1110.

