Volusia County, FL

Prominent attorney’s daughter killed in head-on collision

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre woman, who is the daughter of a prominent local attorney, died early Sunday morning in a head-on car collision in Florida.

Officials say, Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, was one of three people killed when a pick-up truck, driving in the wrong direction, crashed into the vehicle Fellerman was riding in around 2:20 a.m., Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred in Volusia County when a grey Toyota Tacoma started driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 44 and collided with the front end of a black Infiniti Q50 that Fellerman was in, causing the Infiniti to crash into the median.

Police say, after the initial impact, another vehicle, a Toyota Prius, crashed into the Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.

Route 442 in Muncy Creek Twp. closed due to crash

According to law enforcement, Fellerman and two passengers in the Infinity were all killed in the crash. The 22-year-old driver of the Infiniti and a passenger in the Tacoma were seriously injured.

The driver of the Tacoma took off on foot, fleeing the scene of the crash, police say.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said despite many attempts to find the driver, including a K9 search, they were unable to find them.

Officers say they have been unable to speak with the passenger of the Tacoma and the driver’s identity remains unknown. Detectives say the investigation is “very active.”

Fellerman graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in 2020 and was the daughter of Greg Fellerman, a partner at the Kingston-based firm Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law.

