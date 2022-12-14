Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.
Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
Ohio Rep. Stewart gives amendment game away on extremist abortion bans and illegal gerrymandering
There’s an old saying that a journalist’s job is to always search for the truth, and a politician’s job is to never give the game away. Ashville Republican state Rep. Brian Stewart made every Ohio journalist’s job a little easier Wednesday after giving the game away regarding his attack on Ohio voters’ power to amend […] The post Ohio Rep. Stewart gives amendment game away on extremist abortion bans and illegal gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
k12dive.com
These 4 charts illustrate the pandemic’s impact on homeless students
As schools worked to provide meals, laptops, hotspots and other basics for students during the first full school year of the pandemic, homeless student liaisons at school districts reported having a difficult time reaching and providing for homeless students. In November, the National Center for Homeless Education, with funding from...
Washington Examiner
Science teacher says biology lessons on cells are 'capitalist indoctrination'
A middle school science teacher in Minnesota reportedly claimed that biology cell lessons are steeped with "capitalist indoctrination." The teacher, Mandi Jung, works at Highland Park Middle School in St. Paul, Minnesota, and has made a habit of posting videos on TikTok touting her far-left views. "Lately, there's been a...
k12dive.com
With universal school meals gone, districts and families take on more debt
As meal debts rise for some districts, several school nutrition leaders said they’ve noticed more families are applying for free and reduced-price meal applications this school year but not qualifying. For instance, in Littleton Public Schools in Colorado, 21% of 2,101 applications families who filed this year were denied,...
k12dive.com
Little Rock School District approves $250K payment in ransomware settlement
While trying to retrieve stolen data from its network, the Little Rock School District’s board voted 6-3 on Dec. 5 to approve a $250,000 settlement that would end a recent ransomware incident. An LRSD school board member accidentally shared the dollar amount of the settlement during the public board meeting.
After a year of debate, state adopts new social studies standards
The State Board of Education has adopted new social studies standards that will be implemented in the fall of 2023. Late last year, the Mississippi Department of Education was accused of removing civil rights content from the standards, which serve as the framework for social studies instruction for public schools. The accusations led to multiple meetings and conversations where the public aired their numerous frustrations with social studies education.
Comments / 1