Polestar And CAKE Have Teamed Up On A Super-Flexible Electric Scooter
Volvo's EV spinoff Polestar makes some of the best looking electric vehicles and hybrids on the market today with the Polestar 1, 2, and 3. While not quite there yet in terms of specifications, the Polestar 2 is a serious shot across the bow at the Tesla Model 3, and blows it out of the water when it comes to interior and exterior build quality. Polestar may be unique among other EV makers in terms of styling, but it doesn't break the mold in offering tons of branded swag. From Rivian to Tesla, seemingly every EV maker has an online shop full of different merchandise to rep the respective brand, and Polestar is no different.
California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid
In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Could've Been America's Ferrari
In the early 80s, Ford designed a concept car that looked and felt a lot like what a Ferrari might build, but it never got out of the concept stage.
The Mosler MT900 Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed
There is no shortage of American super cars on today's market. If you want something new, the C8 Corvette offers mid-engine thrills and Lamborghini looks from a car that is built in Kentucky. If you are willing to shell out six-to-seven figures for a performance car that reps the Red, White, and Blue, Ford has the GT — a car powered by a twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 that makes well north of 600 horsepower (depending on the model) for anyone who can write an inordinate number of zeroes on a check. While the once formidable snake is retired, the used market is full of Dodge Vipers willing to shred tires and let its 8-plus liter V10 make every other car on the track or street fear for its life.
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck gets a $24K camper option
A company called Space Campers has launched a $24,000 bed-embedded camper for the Tesla Cybertruck. It’s one of now several companies already developing accessories for the electric pickup truck even though it’s not even on the market yet. Tesla Cybertruck is not even in production yet, but several...
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Electric Luxury Knows What Matters
The 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV certainly isn't the cheapest electric SUV, but it goes the extra mile to make clear why it's worth the cash.
Mustang Dark Horse Horsepower Revealed As 500 Hp V8 Beast
The specs for Ford's 2024 Mustang are officially out, according to a press release and a charming video.
Ford's EV Production Is The Innovative Future We Never Saw Coming
Ford's updates to production in electric vehicles aim to make certain they're able to generate supply that meets the ever-growing demands of the public.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Tesla Holiday Update 2022 Brings Steam Gaming And More To The Dashboard
The latest update for Tesla vehicles notably brings Steam support with it, allowing players to take a break from the ride with games from your library.
The Equus Bass 770 Is The Muscle Car Everyone Forgot Existed
If the Equus name sounds familiar, you're probably thinking of the big luxury sedan Hyundai produced between 2011 and 2016. This Equus is absolutely not that Equus. Bassam Abdallah, an interesting character with a rather wild story, heads Michigan-based Equus Automotive. In some circles, he's characterized as a "Paris-based businessman and 'Citizens of the World' financier" (via Jalopnik). Whatever that may mean, the Bass 770 uses part of Abdallah's name. And if you're curious, Equus means "horse" in Latin, which explains why the brand's logo looks so similar to Ford's Mustang. It resembles Ferrari's prancing horse too.
maritime-executive.com
ATSB: Corroded Steel Contributed to APL England Cargo Spill
The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released its final report on the container spill involving the boxship APL England off Australia's eastern coast in 2020, and it has laid the blame on badly corroded lashing arrangements. “Our investigators found this condition would have taken several years of poor maintenance...
2023 Genesis G90 Review: Wafting Wildcard
Power doors are cool. I know, I know, I'm meant to be obsessed with horsepower, 0-60 times, and all the usual metrics by which cars are deemed lustworthy. Nonetheless, there's something that appeals to the Transformers-obsessed kid in me about hitting a button on the dashboard and watching the doors automagically shut.
