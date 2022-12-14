Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
EPA Finds Tons of Radioactive Material in Landfill 1 Mile From Elementary School – Oklahoma
Thousands of tons of radioactive material have been discovered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a landfill less than one mile from an elementary school in Oklahoma. According to the EPA, steps are being taken to prevent exposure of the members of the community,. The radioactive substance was discovered...
Sen. Lankford calls on President Biden for answers after Griner release
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is weighing in about the release of American Brittney Griner. Griner, who has been serving time in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted of drug charges, was released Thursday morning. Griner’s freedom was exchanged for Russian prisoner and arms dealer...
KFOR
House approves removal of bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol, sending bill to Biden for signature
The House has approved a bill to remove from the Capitol a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, and replace it with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the court. The body approved the...
National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
The National Archives has released thousands of additional records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.
Madison Cawthorn sued by own lawyers over $193K unpaid legal fees
The lawyers that represented U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn during a legal challenge to his candidacy in the 2022 North Carolina Primary are now suing the congressman themselves.
Senate sends Biden defense bill named for Inhofe
The Senate gave final passage on Thursday to a defense bill named after Sen. Jim Inhofe that sets spending above President Joe Biden’s request, raises troop and civilian pay, ends the COVID-19 vaccination requirement and authorizes more than $350 million in projects at Oklahoma military bases. The bill passed...
