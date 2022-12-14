ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

alamancenews.com

School board: few transfers to be allowed under new school rezoning plan

Alamance-Burlington school board members voted unanimously, 7-0, during a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve a revised student assignment policy that limits the number of students who will be allowed to transfer from one ABSS school to another. The board approved the revised student assignment policy in anticipation of opening...
BURLINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death

CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
CLAYTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
MEBANE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center

Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Developer files plans for 252 apartments in west Burlington

A Wilmington-based developer has submitted the detailed plans for a new apartment complex in Burlington that had initially proven a bit controversial when it came up for the city’s zoning approval earlier this year. Burlington’s city council ultimately gave its unanimous nod to this project’s zoning in June –...
BURLINGTON, NC

