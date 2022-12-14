Read full article on original website
Related
chathamjournal.com
Information for December 19 Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will meet on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center located at 1192 US 64 Business West, Pittsboro. The Work Session will begin at 1 p.m. The regular session will begin at 6 p.m.
wraltechwire.com
Five NC HBCUs will receive $150K grant from NC IDEA to boost entrepreneurship
DURHAM – Five of North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) will receive $150,000 grants from the private foundation NC IDEA, the organization announced today. Under what Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, called a partnership, the grant funds are a call to “expand equitable...
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
alamancenews.com
School board: few transfers to be allowed under new school rezoning plan
Alamance-Burlington school board members voted unanimously, 7-0, during a special-called meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve a revised student assignment policy that limits the number of students who will be allowed to transfer from one ABSS school to another. The board approved the revised student assignment policy in anticipation of opening...
cbs17
14 Durham school buses to be out of service or delayed Friday, district says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of students on certain bus routes throughout Durham County are being asked to arrange alternate transportation for Friday. According to a Durham Public Schools statement, the routes will be impacted due to an “unanticipated driver shortage.”. The buses expected to be delayed or...
jocoreport.com
Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death
CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
Duke Energy officials said the outage should leave about 2,500 customers in the dark for up to three hours.
wunc.org
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
'There's always a shoe': What to recycle, and what not to recycle in the Triangle
When it comes to curbside recycling, you usually don’t need to rinse containers, take lids off bottles or remove tape from cardboard boxes. But please stop putting shoes and batteries in your recycling bin. That’s right: People put shoes and batteries in their recycling bins. Don't put clothes...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
alamancenews.com
Developer files plans for 252 apartments in west Burlington
A Wilmington-based developer has submitted the detailed plans for a new apartment complex in Burlington that had initially proven a bit controversial when it came up for the city’s zoning approval earlier this year. Burlington’s city council ultimately gave its unanimous nod to this project’s zoning in June –...
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
Comments / 0