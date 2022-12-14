Read full article on original website
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
ABC 4
Kelly Clarkson shares how she navigates splitting the holidays after divorce
On Good Things Utah this morning – Kelly Clarkson’s new normal of spending some holidays without her kids took adjusting, but she found a silver lining: me time. The Grammy award-winning singer sat down with singer-songwriter Jewel on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Dec. 13 and discussed co-parenting with their ex-husbands during the holidays. Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized earlier this year and they share two kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6. Jewel was divorced from Ty Murray in 2014 and they share son Kase Townes, 11. Clarkson and Jewel both said their ex-husbands have the kids for Thanksgiving and they get them for Christmas, and they had to learn how to be OK with that.
ABC 4
A discussion about suicide and mental health after the heartbreaking loss of Stephen tWitch Boss
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stephen Boss, a charismatic hip-hop dancer and television personality known as tWitch who rose to fame on the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” before becoming a regular on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” died on Tuesday in a motel room in Los Angeles. He was 40. The death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. Mr. Boss joined “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 as a 25-year-old with a talent for popping — a dance form associated with hip-hop that involves isolating parts of the body with a staccato rhythm — and an ability to make the judges burst into laughter with his facial expressions and theatrics.
