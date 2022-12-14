Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Hounds stack a couple wins
KEOKUK - Fort Madison Head Coach Ryan Wilson said Saturday to win you have to meet pressure with pressure. That's what happened in the River Rivalry Classic Saturday at Keokuk High School as the Hounds won their second game in as many days 61-53 over Centralia. "It was a good...
Pen City Current
Boeding takes over in fourth as Hounds get first win
KEOKUK - The Fort Madison girls lost their first game of the year Friday night in Keokuk, so it's only fitting that the boys would turn it around and get their first win of the year. That came in a 44-38 win in a low-scoring Southeast Conference matchup in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
Chiefs hand Fort Madison girls first loss
KEOKUK - It was clear pretty early that the Lady Hounds were in a battle with Keokuk in the growing cross-county rivalry. The two teams played tough defense in the first quarter scoring just nine points combined, but it wasn't until the Chiefs put a little air in the game with a 9-0 run to end the first half that set the pace in Keokuk's 48-34 Southeast Conference win.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Merle Gene Adkisson, 85, Bonaparte
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Masonic rites by the George Washington A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge #618 will be presented at...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Travis Claude Seidel, 47, Fort Madison
Travis Claude Seidel, 47, of Fort Madison passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center ER. He was born on October 7, 1975 in Ft. Madison to Claude and Tyris Scott Seidel. On October 21, 2001 he married Angela Parson and they later divorced. Travis was a logger and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking, smoking meat, his animals and tinkering. Most of all he loved his family, especially his son, Ledgend.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, Keokuk
Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, of Keokuk, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa. Mary was born on November 3, 1930, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Sherman B. and Helen (Petty) Mullikin. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for many years, working her way to supervisor before retiring in 1984 after thirty-four years of service. She lived in Keokuk and Des Moines for most of her life and was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
Former Councilman Seidel dead at 47
FORT MADISON - Former Fort Madison City Councilman Travis Seidel was pronounced dead this morning at a local hospital. According to an obituary from King-Lynk Funeral Home, Seidel died at 6:55 a.m. at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. Seidel served the city's 3rd Ward as councilman for...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, December 15, 2022
12/14/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Justin Robert Bowden, 41, of Missouri, in the 1600 block of 27th Street, on charges of driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 3rd. 12/14/22 – 12:18 a.m. – Fort Madison...
ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
radiokmzn.com
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
Pen City Current
Keokuk man arrested on meth charges
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
