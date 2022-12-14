Read full article on original website
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
scvnews.com
Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.
scvnews.com
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
scvnews.com
Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD
Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Top 95,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,257 new cases countywide and 195 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,410, county case totals to 3,598,453 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 95,062 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 521.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Deaths Rise to 521; 100 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 22 additional deaths and 3,192 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,390, county case totals to 3,595,218 cases and Santa...
scvnews.com
Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.
scvnews.com
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk, Missing Person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia.
scvnews.com
Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting
Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. During investigation, deputies learned an altercation had taken place inside the location between two males, prior to the shooting. The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired...
