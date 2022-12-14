ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Volunteers Needed for 2023 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

On Jan. 24, 2023, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit, Bridge to Home, for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will assist in better directing funding and resources to support the needs of the unhoused population.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Valencia-Based Lief Labs Honored with 2022 Innovator Award

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Henry Mayo Welcomes Long-Time SCV Physician James Weagley, MD

Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary Care Practice,” said Sian Durham, senior director of Ambulatory Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “He is a popular and highly-skilled physician who joins us in our commitment to provide top-notch primary care servicesto the Santa Clarita community.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV COVID Cases Top 95,000

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,257 new cases countywide and 195 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,410, county case totals to 3,598,453 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 95,062 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 521.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Traffic Advisory Issued for Wiley Canyon, Orchard Village Roads

Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road. The project is anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will enhance medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Arrests Made in Black And Blue Lounge Shooting

Deputies arrived on scene and found a male suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. During investigation, deputies learned an altercation had taken place inside the location between two males, prior to the shooting. The argument continued outside the location in which a male adult then brandished a firearm and fired...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy