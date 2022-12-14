ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

‘He bent down and picked up a gun’: Teacher describes disarming student in classroom

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M763G_0jieSqPK00

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher is credited with disarming a student who fired a gun inside of a classroom.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department charged one person after a 12-year-old, who was not identified, fired a gun in one of the classrooms at Fuquay-Varina Middle School on Dec. 8, WNCN reported.

Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at the school, said she jumped into action when she heard screams from other teachers.

“I grabbed all the kids that were in the hallways, brought them into our classrooms, and I was shooing the students into the corner so that they could get away from the windows and crouch down,” Guilliams told WYFF.

When Guilliams turned around, she said she saw one student who was still sitting in his assigned seat.

“He was just looking at me,” Guilliams told WRAL. “And I said, ‘come on, you need to get in the corner,’ and he bent down and picked up a gun.”

“I said to him … ‘What is that?’ knowing full well what it was,” Guilliams told WYFF. “And he said, ‘A gun.’”

Guilliams told WYFF she approached the student and took the gun away without any fight. She said the child never pointed the gun at her or threatened her.

But when Guilliams had the gun in her hand, she said she could smell gunpowder. When she asked the 12-year-old, “Why does it smell?” he responded, “I just shot the window,” WRAL reported.

Guilliams said at that point she noticed a hole in the window and shattered glass.

“I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because I hate this school and everything in it,” Guilliams told WYFF.

“We have a gun on campus. I’m getting to the classroom. I’m told a teacher has it secured,” a caller told 911, in recordings obtained by WNCN. “We have a student who shot at a window.”

Guilliams told WRAL that she believes the student was not a true threat, and that the behavior was a cry for help.

“I believe if he had truly wanted to harm a person, or persons, he had plenty of opportunity,” she told WRAL. “He didn’t.”

A 39-year-old man was charged for failing to properly secure the gun used in the shooting, WRAL reported.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, according to WNCN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Mother tried to light 4-year-old son on fire, sheriff says

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are crediting a child with preventing tragedy when a mother tried to light their younger sibling on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Latisha McDonald in a news release, and said she was charged after she “poured lighter fluid on her 4-year-old son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and the child on fire.”
NASH COUNTY, NC
WHIO Dayton

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WHIO Dayton

Over 200 sick in multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to oysters from Texas

Over 200 people have been reported sick after an outbreak of norovirus in multiple states linked to oysters from Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Texas Department of State Health Services and other public health officials are investigating an outbreak of norovirus illnesses that has been linked to oysters out of Texas, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue push to expand law against distracted driving

BEAVERCREEK — Ohio lawmakers are continuing to push the state Senate to expand state law to crack down on distracted driving. “We need to change our culture of driving. We need to get folks to put these phones down and please pay attention to the road,” state Rep. Brian Lampton, (R-Beavercreek), told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on Thursday night.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Officers respond to water main break in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police officers responded to a water main break in Riverside Saturday morning. The break is confirmed to be in the area of Barrett Drive and Lawver Lane, Riverside Police dispatchers tell News Center 7. Officers were dispatched around 9:22 a.m. Montgomery County Water was requested, according to...
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Miss America 2023: Meet Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

Miss America 2023 has been crowned and she’s Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke. The Miss America pageant was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People magazine reported. She is the organization’s 95th winner, USA Today reported. Stanke is a nuclear engineering student who attends the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy