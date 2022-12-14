ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatal stabbing

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to murder, the Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

In the early-morning hours of November 9, 2021, Caleb Grooms fatally stabbed 18-year-old Malcalm Davis during a burglary at a home on Lower East Lane in the city of Buffalo. Davis died at the scene.

Grooms was charged with first-degree murder. He faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on February 2, 2023.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

