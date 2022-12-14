ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

Draft sign-ups, scoring record, Christmas hours

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Winkle 3rd at state interview contest

Each year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participates in a job interview contest. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will need have when seeking employment in the future.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro food science team third at district

Hillsboro FFA Chapter members traveled to Talawanda High School recently to compete in District 9 Food Science competition. The team placed third in the district out of 12 teams. The Hillsboro FFA Food Science team spent a couple weeks practicing during lunch and after school to prepare for the contest. The Food Science Career Development Event consists of an online objective test. The contest included math problems, customer complaint letters, and safety and sanitation situations. Participants also use their sensory skills and taste testing evaluation. The team practiced smelling different aromas and evaluating the difference between them. The contest’s purpose is to encourage learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry, and to develop understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. The Hillsboro FFA members that competed in the project are pictured (back row, l-r) Corbin Winkle, Chris Sowders, Klayton Waits, Erin Hedges, Julie Bass, Ryan Mau, Anne-marie Odgen, Kathryn Odgen and Reghan Eastes; (middle row, l-r) Addyston Knauff, Dalayna Collins, Abigail Fryman, Jenna Rhodes, Grace allen, Trinity Ferrell, Kelsi Brunswick Ashley Kimball, Hannah Holland, Owen Florea and Gavin Brown; (front row, l-r) Peyton Gaines and Brayden Lane.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

C.S. Bell has enduring legacy

Though he died in 1905, the legacy of Charles Singleton Bell and the company that he founded in Hillsboro in 1858, continues to have reverberations throughout the town and beyond. From the eponymous Bell’s Opera House, of which Bell was a noted benefactor, to the Festival of the Bells, the...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Alexis Collins, Wyatt...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro FFA finalizes fruit sale

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently started its annual fruit sale fundraiser. The chapter was selling a variety of fruits, meats, cheeses, nuts and sauces, and starting this year the chapter was also selling honey. The chapter’s fruit sale is an amazing way to support not only the chapter, as well...
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Shooting disturbs neighbors

Concerned residents of Selph Road were in attendance at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss recreational shooting in the neighborhood. Doug Chaney, one of those concerned citizens and a neighbor of Jeff Robertson, the man allegedly doing the recreational shooting, said it started...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New generation helps New Vienna farm survive

NEW VIENNA — A family farm’s next generation brings the next part of its legacy. New Horizon Farm and Dairy has been in operation for almost 60 years and was built from the ground up by Howard Bickel. But at one point, Donald and Jackie Bickel, who now...
NEW VIENNA, OH

