Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
Draft sign-ups, scoring record, Christmas hours
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Winkle 3rd at state interview contest
Each year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participates in a job interview contest. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will need have when seeking employment in the future.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro food science team third at district
Hillsboro FFA Chapter members traveled to Talawanda High School recently to compete in District 9 Food Science competition. The team placed third in the district out of 12 teams. The Hillsboro FFA Food Science team spent a couple weeks practicing during lunch and after school to prepare for the contest. The Food Science Career Development Event consists of an online objective test. The contest included math problems, customer complaint letters, and safety and sanitation situations. Participants also use their sensory skills and taste testing evaluation. The team practiced smelling different aromas and evaluating the difference between them. The contest’s purpose is to encourage learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry, and to develop understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. The Hillsboro FFA members that competed in the project are pictured (back row, l-r) Corbin Winkle, Chris Sowders, Klayton Waits, Erin Hedges, Julie Bass, Ryan Mau, Anne-marie Odgen, Kathryn Odgen and Reghan Eastes; (middle row, l-r) Addyston Knauff, Dalayna Collins, Abigail Fryman, Jenna Rhodes, Grace allen, Trinity Ferrell, Kelsi Brunswick Ashley Kimball, Hannah Holland, Owen Florea and Gavin Brown; (front row, l-r) Peyton Gaines and Brayden Lane.
Times Gazette
C.S. Bell has enduring legacy
Though he died in 1905, the legacy of Charles Singleton Bell and the company that he founded in Hillsboro in 1858, continues to have reverberations throughout the town and beyond. From the eponymous Bell’s Opera House, of which Bell was a noted benefactor, to the Festival of the Bells, the...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Alexis Collins, Wyatt...
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other teens injured in Greene County crash
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A driver killed in a Beavercreek Twp. crash late Friday morning was identified as a Fairborn High School student, according to Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli. >>PHOTOS: At least 1 killed after crash involving dump truck in Greene County. The driver, who has not been...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro FFA finalizes fruit sale
The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently started its annual fruit sale fundraiser. The chapter was selling a variety of fruits, meats, cheeses, nuts and sauces, and starting this year the chapter was also selling honey. The chapter’s fruit sale is an amazing way to support not only the chapter, as well...
Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 as missing person Robert A. Mullins.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
I-TEAM: News Center 7 finds price consistencies but increases at area Dollar General stores
MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he is fixing Dollar General’s inconsistent pricing. Several Dollar General stores in the Miami Valley were caught for charging higher prices for items at the register than what they were priced as on the shelf. One month later, News...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Middletown Road in Lemon Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
Times Gazette
Shooting disturbs neighbors
Concerned residents of Selph Road were in attendance at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss recreational shooting in the neighborhood. Doug Chaney, one of those concerned citizens and a neighbor of Jeff Robertson, the man allegedly doing the recreational shooting, said it started...
Times Gazette
New generation helps New Vienna farm survive
NEW VIENNA — A family farm’s next generation brings the next part of its legacy. New Horizon Farm and Dairy has been in operation for almost 60 years and was built from the ground up by Howard Bickel. But at one point, Donald and Jackie Bickel, who now...
Comments / 0