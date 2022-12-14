Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ‘REAL POLLING’
(The Hill) – Former President Trump, who has already entered the race for the White House in 2024, on Thursday took to Truth Social to dispute recent polling showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has widely been floated as a possible presidential contender, outperforming the former president in hypothetical primary match-ups.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
Bogus ‘Bitcoin killer’ cryptocurrency founder pleads guilty
NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, a pyramid scheme that conned billions of dollars from investors worldwide, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. prosecutors said Friday. Touted as a “Bitcoin killer,” prosecutors said the purported cryptocurrency co-founded by Ruja Ignatova...
