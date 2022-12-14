Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor indicted and sanctioned in two separate incidents
Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was indicted Dec. 9 by a Burnet County grand jury in a vandalism incident that happened in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot last year. Unrelated to that, Ort was sanctioned by the Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for what it determined were violations of several city ethics ordinances and Texas government codes.
dailytrib.com
Apply for LCRA community grants in January
The Lower Colorado River Authority is offering grants of up to $50,000 for community projects across its wholesale power, water, and transmission service areas. Applications for Community Development Partnership Program grants will be available online in January and must be submitted by midnight Jan. 31. Most grants are for $25,000...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 9-15, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals councilor arrested on felony criminal mischief charge
Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, on a felony charge of criminal mischief. He is accused of keying a car in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot in October 2021. His case was raised from a class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony when prosecuting attorneys determined damages to the vehicle exceeded the $2,500 felony minimum.
wimberleyview.com
'Armed and dangerous' man escapes law enforcement at Hays County line
The Hays-Blanco County line was abuzz with law enforcement officials earlier this week, as law enforcement officers from multiple local and regional jurisdictions were called to assist with a reported armed home invasion robbery. The incident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 12, in Blanco County off...
Nationwide Report
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of killing Williamson County woman bonds out of jail
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The bond for Joshua Gilbreath was originally set high because of the violent nature of the murder charge he is facing. However, now he is out because he got a new lawyer and because prosecutors missed a critical deadline. Gilbreath had been in jail since his...
Ahead of the holidays, here’s the current risk from COVID-19 in each county, according to the CDC
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Aggravated assault call in Blanco County leads to one person injured, another dead
AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) received an aggravated assault call on Monday that resulted in one person injured and another dead from being run over by a vehicle, a report states. On Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., BCSO received a 911 call regarding an aggravated...
Man hit 2 people with vehicle, charged with capital murder, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
fox7austin.com
Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said. According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run collision
A Buchanan Dam man with ties to Lampasas was killed Saturday in what authorities have said was a hit-and-run crash near Goldthwaite. Texas DPS authorities said 61-year-old Patrick Morin of Buchanan Dam was killed by a passing vehicle while operating his tow truck on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said troopers responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run crash on the…
KXAN
‘Move Over, Slow Down,’ Mills Co. tow truck driver killed in crash
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a tow truck operator killed in a hit and run while on-duty wants to see the Move Over Law taken more seriously. It requires drivers to move over a line or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit while passing emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas mourns loss of community member
Pat Morin was a man known for his integrity, work ethic and dedication to his family, friends and community. As the owner of City Automotive Services, he adhered to the values of being reliable and honest. Morin was just beginning to take life at a slower pace when he was struck and killed while rendering aid to a stranded motorist. Morin’s daughter, Bethany Hair, said he spoke to her recently…
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
dailytrib.com
Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
fox7austin.com
Mother pushes for answers in mysterious death of Fredericksburg teens
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Lisa Treviño and her daughter, Ana, laid flowers and birthday balloons in front of a vacant unit at the Ten19 apartments in Fredericksburg. Treviño’s daughter, Azalyia Hernandez, would have turned 18 Wednesday, Dec. 14. "[The roses] were dipped with glitter because she was always...
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
