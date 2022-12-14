Pat Morin was a man known for his integrity, work ethic and dedication to his family, friends and community. As the owner of City Automotive Services, he adhered to the values of being reliable and honest. Morin was just beginning to take life at a slower pace when he was struck and killed while rendering aid to a stranded motorist. Morin’s daughter, Bethany Hair, said he spoke to her recently…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO