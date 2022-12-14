ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
West Georgia Technical College Announces Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated fall commencement exercises on December 15, awarding over two hundred associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across the West Georgia region. WGTC President Dr. Julie Post welcomed and thanked the graduates before introducing the keynote speaker. “Graduates, it’s your big day,” said Post....
OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan

Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads

A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
Carroll EMC Power Breakfast Addresses Hot Topics for Electric Utilities

Current hot topics for the electric utility industry were presented to local and statewide stakeholders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) annual Power Breakfast held Thursday, Dec. 15, at its Carrollton headquarters. Carroll EMC’s President and CEO, Tim Martin, addressed a crowd of more than 60 electric co-op representatives,...
Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month

VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21

On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
