Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
thecitymenus.com
West Georgia Technical College Announces Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year
West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated fall commencement exercises on December 15, awarding over two hundred associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across the West Georgia region. WGTC President Dr. Julie Post welcomed and thanked the graduates before introducing the keynote speaker. “Graduates, it’s your big day,” said Post....
The Citizen Online
OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School
OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
thecitymenus.com
Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan
Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan sets plan to improve 49 roads
A collection of 49 streets have been placed on the city of Newnan’s roadway improvement program list for 2023-2025. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the list of roads, as well as a three-year funding program to get the roads repaired, at a meeting on Tuesday. This list of...
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
thecitymenus.com
Carroll EMC Power Breakfast Addresses Hot Topics for Electric Utilities
Current hot topics for the electric utility industry were presented to local and statewide stakeholders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) annual Power Breakfast held Thursday, Dec. 15, at its Carrollton headquarters. Carroll EMC’s President and CEO, Tim Martin, addressed a crowd of more than 60 electric co-op representatives,...
Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month
VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Forsyth mother pays off student lunch debt in 225 schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A local mom is paying off student lunch debt for hundreds of students in Georgia schools this holiday. Alessandra Ferrara-Miller is a mother of two with one mission every year, to make sure students like the ones she has at home won’t be heading home for the holidays with debt on their student lunch account.
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
thecitymenus.com
Peachtree City Walmart Reopens on Dec. 21
On August 24, 2022, a fire severely impacted the Peachtree City Walmart Supercenter, located at 2717 Highway 54, forcing the store to temporarily close. After four months, the Peachtree City Walmart will welcome shoppers back to limited areas of the store on December 21. The store will celebrate a reopening...
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Comments / 0