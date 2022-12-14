Read full article on original website
Woman charged for allegedly stealing over $60,000 from local doctors office
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole over $60,000 from a company she previously worked for. Shasta Hansen has been charged with felony grand theft. The case was filed against her on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable...
‘I’m the one that hit it’: Documents detail fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
POCATELLO — A man police say was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Pocatello had three previous DUIs. Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, has been charged with a felony for vehicular manslaughter after a collision that left one person dead, with his blood-alcohol content readings well over the legal limit.
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
Pocatello man facing assault charge now accused of damaging jail, throwing cup of urine at deputy
POCATELLO — A man facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly pulling a gun on another man has now been charged with additional felonies after he allegedly threw a cup of his own urine at a detention deputy. Joseph Cool Goddard, 37, also faces felony charges of injury to...
Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a real-looking gun on another man
POCATELLO — A man accused of pulling a gun on another man during a verbal altercation is facing a felony charge. Richard William Studebaker, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call just before 10 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance near the...
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
‘Definitely a miracle.’ Small dog found three miles away from highway crash where she went missing
AMERICAN FALLS — It’s a miracle right before the holidays after a small dog went missing from a car crash, then was found nine days later and reunited with her family. Maya, a one-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs under five pounds, went missing after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. Her owners were sent to the hospital.
Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash
POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
Idaho Falls Police Complex on track for completion next fall
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are working steadily on the Idaho Falls Police Complex, which is slated for completion next fall. Construction on the 76,000-square-foot project got underway this spring at 701 Northgate Mile. The Idaho Falls Police Department, along with Ormond Builders and NBW Architects — the firms that are designing and building the complex — provided a tour and construction update with local media Wednesday afternoon.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Blackfoot man arrested 15 times in 2 years sentenced for four Bingham County felonies
BLACKFOOT — A man who recently reached a plea agreement covering 26 charges across two counties has been sentenced for the portion filed in Bingham County. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to serve a prison sentence of two to 10 years by District Judge Darren Simpson after pleading guilty to four felony charges, court records show.
Female dead after being hit by a vehicle
A female is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Pocatello near South 5th Avenue and Jason Avenue near the Common Cents Store, just before 6 p.m. The post Female dead after being hit by a vehicle appeared first on Local News 8.
Single mom with son seriously hurt in ATV accident gets a surprise from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Kim is one of the kindest people you will...
Carol McLean Oswald
Carol Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Caribou Ward Chapel, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.co.
Idaho Falls School Board scrambles to address overcrowding after failed bond
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — To the apparent relief of administrators, teachers, and students, split sessions are officially off the table for Idaho Falls High School — for now, at least. The proposed schedule change would have required half the student body to attend class from 7 a.m. to...
Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital
POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls
While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles. The post Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Wild turkeys galore in eastern Idaho this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “I’ve got a ton of turkeys down by my place,” commented a friend of mine, last Sunday at church. “There is a lot more than I saw last year and I had about 60 at the starts of the winter.”
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman retiring from Taco Bell after 22 years
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. It was a big week for Melina Lovell, a Rexburg woman who retired after working 22 years at Taco Bell. Melina...
Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
