Idaho Falls, ID

svinews.com

Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth

JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine. Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in...
ETNA, WY
eastidahonews.com

‘Definitely a miracle.’ Small dog found three miles away from highway crash where she went missing

AMERICAN FALLS — It’s a miracle right before the holidays after a small dog went missing from a car crash, then was found nine days later and reunited with her family. Maya, a one-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix that weighs under five pounds, went missing after a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Dec. 5. Her owners were sent to the hospital.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Vigil planned for local mother killed in crash

POCATELLO — A vigil is planned on Saturday night for Rachelle Wallace, a pedestrian who was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 10. The victim’s mother, Faye Workman, said they are also setting up a GoFundMe for her 16-year-old son, Aiden. “His mom is gone,” she said. “He’s got nothing. We’re just trying to see what we can do for him.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Police Complex on track for completion next fall

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are working steadily on the Idaho Falls Police Complex, which is slated for completion next fall. Construction on the 76,000-square-foot project got underway this spring at 701 Northgate Mile. The Idaho Falls Police Department, along with Ormond Builders and NBW Architects — the firms that are designing and building the complex — provided a tour and construction update with local media Wednesday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Carol McLean Oswald

Carol Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., December 27, 2022, at the Caribou Ward Chapel, 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., December 26, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the services at the church. The interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.co.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello baby battling RSV at Utah hospital

POCATELLO — A 6-month-old Pocatello baby named Rhea was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after contracting the RSV virus. Rhea’s mother, Susan Harper, said her daughter was showing signs of sickness on Dec. 5. She was hospitalized on Dec. 8 and then life flighted to Primary Children’s on Dec. 9. “She’s been on a ventilator since Friday of last week,” Harper said. “Right now she has...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wild turkeys galore in eastern Idaho this winter

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “I’ve got a ton of turkeys down by my place,” commented a friend of mine, last Sunday at church. “There is a lot more than I saw last year and I had about 60 at the starts of the winter.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse

A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
RIGBY, ID

