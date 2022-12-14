ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service

Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home

OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
OCALA, FL
mynews13.com

Tavares police hope to grow Operation Aware participation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police departments often get calls for missing persons with a mental disability. This includes people with autism, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia. Operation Aware for anyone with a mental disability. The Tavares Police Department is now trying to do their part in helping to grow “Operation Aware.”...
TAVARES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

“It Takes A Village” toy giveaway set for Friday in Leesburg

’Tis the season for giving, especially for local small business owner Deonte Harris. As owner of Harris C&R Cleanings and AllBrilliantMinds E&E, he wanted to give back to the community that continually supports him by hosting a toy drive for kids and families in the area. “It’s a group of...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL
mynews13.com

2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...

