New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
Villages Daily Sun
Toys for Tots marks 75 years of service
Every time Monica Buchanan sees donations for Toys for Tots, she imagines the look on a child’s face as they see that gift under the tree on Christmas morning. As the coordinator for Toys for Tots Lake and Sumter Counties, she imagines those excited children often while donations are being collected throughout the year. “You would not believe how generous people are,” Buchanan said. “People who are so willing to give so much to children who are strangers really moves me. This is our busy season, but it’s also our most emotional one.” This holiday season, Toys for Tots is marking its 75th anniversary. The nonprofit first collected and distributed toys to underprivileged children in 1947. Over the last seven decades, it has distributed more than 627 million toys to about 281 million children, according to Toys for Tots.
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
westorlandonews.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
mynews13.com
Seminole County local parrot rescue still flooded from hurricanes
GENEVA, Fla. — The Seminole County Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary had to downsize due to the flooding caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The heavy rain overflowed a nearby pond in Geneva, flooding Ellen Sherman’s backyard and bird barn, which she says housed around 75 birds. One by...
WESH
Officials: Remains identified as missing pastor
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said a man who was found dead in a swamp near a Kissimmee-area resort has been identified as a missing pastor from Eustis. On Friday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said those remains have been positively identified as 73-year-old Herman McClenton Sr., who went missing around Thanksgiving.
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
fox35orlando.com
Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home
OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
LYNX announces bus service hours for the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The company said that if bus or NeighborLink service runs on Sunday, it will offer the same schedule. However, the Customer Service and Lost & Found areas will be...
mynews13.com
Tavares police hope to grow Operation Aware participation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police departments often get calls for missing persons with a mental disability. This includes people with autism, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia. Operation Aware for anyone with a mental disability. The Tavares Police Department is now trying to do their part in helping to grow “Operation Aware.”...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
“It Takes A Village” toy giveaway set for Friday in Leesburg
’Tis the season for giving, especially for local small business owner Deonte Harris. As owner of Harris C&R Cleanings and AllBrilliantMinds E&E, he wanted to give back to the community that continually supports him by hosting a toy drive for kids and families in the area. “It’s a group of...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
Bay News 9
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
mynews13.com
2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...
