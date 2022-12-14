Read full article on original website
Related
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house
Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today. Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
WJLA
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint
Collaboration was the main theme at a joint meeting where two education groups discussed ideas to revamp the state’s education system. The post Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Benjamin Wins GOP Nomination in Virginia 4th District Race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. The state Republican Party announced Benjamin's nomination Saturday in a news release. Benjamin is a pastor...
WBOC
Gov. Hogan Announces Preliminary FY24 Budget Plan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced his preliminary recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year budget. The plan supports continued economic growth and community revitalization, strong fiscal responsibility and budget sustainability, and key investments in critical areas - including expanding access to health care for rural and vulnerable communities.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023
Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
Maryland Matters
Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan
Town hall attendees want the Moore administration to improve education by prioritizing special needs children, cultural competency and more. The post Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan appeared first on Maryland Matters.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
Bay Net
CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
proclaimerscv.com
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days. Santa Claus must have driven early to Maryland. At the Maryland school district, employees will receive a bonus payment worth $1,000 according to a published post by Washington Examiner,. The Arundel County public school employees will...
Daily Voice
Mother, Son Graduate From University Of Maryland Together Fulfilling Lifelong Promise
A lifelong promise was fulfilled after a man and his mother graduated college together in Maryland, reports WBAL.Immanuel Patton made a promise 20 years ago to his mother, Carolyn Patton, that he would get make sure she got a college degree at the same time he got his. That promise was fulfilled wh…
Wbaltv.com
Holiday humbug: COVID-19 numbers rising in Maryland as families get together
State health officials are taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maryland. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials are working to ensure there is plenty of testing and treatment available statewide. As the...
WBOC
Delaware Plans Second Round of Lead Testing in Schools
DELAWARE- Starting on Dec. 19, the Department of Education (DOE) will retest for elevated lead levels in schools' drinking water after the state identified mistakes in the last round of testing. The DOE received backlash from concerned parents earlier this year after delaying the release of lead testing results. Delaware's...
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
WUSA
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks possible run for the White House
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opening up about his biggest accomplishments.A moment he'll never forget. And a possible run for the White House.
Comments / 0