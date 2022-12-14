ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wbaltv.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
WBOC

Benjamin Wins GOP Nomination in Virginia 4th District Race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. The state Republican Party announced Benjamin's nomination Saturday in a news release. Benjamin is a pastor...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Gov. Hogan Announces Preliminary FY24 Budget Plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced his preliminary recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year budget. The plan supports continued economic growth and community revitalization, strong fiscal responsibility and budget sustainability, and key investments in critical areas - including expanding access to health care for rural and vulnerable communities.
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
Bay Net

CBF’s Clagett Farm Donates Over 10 Tons Of Fresh Produce To Maryland Food Banks In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Clagett Farm donated more than 23,000 pounds of fresh, organic produce to Maryland food banks this year. The donated vegetables and fruit ranging from strawberries and summer squash to green peppers and tomatoes were worth an estimated $330,000. The weight total surpassed the farm’s 2021 donation of 17,000 pounds of produce.
WBOC

Delaware Plans Second Round of Lead Testing in Schools

DELAWARE- Starting on Dec. 19, the Department of Education (DOE) will retest for elevated lead levels in schools' drinking water after the state identified mistakes in the last round of testing. The DOE received backlash from concerned parents earlier this year after delaying the release of lead testing results. Delaware's...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

