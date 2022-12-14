Read full article on original website
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
Tri-City Herald
Gunman faces attempted murder after Pasco police shootout. Hostage still critical
An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail. Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was brought back from King County on Tuesday...
610KONA
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KEPR
FBI and local drug task forces seize several drugs and guns at homes in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI's Southeast Washington Safe Streets task force, in partnership with multiple local law enforcement agencies, executed a series of federal search warrants at several homes in the Tri-Cities, seizing several drugs, guns and money. According to court documents, the drugs were seized on Dec. 14,...
Chronicle
100,000 Fentanyl Pills and Meth Seized in Huge Eastern Washington Bust
Four accused Tri-Cities drug traffickers were arrested this week in one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history. FBI agents and local police officers seized more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills and more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during a series of searches in the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
kptv.com
Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January...
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
nbcrightnow.com
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
Hostage held has a human shield still critical after a Pasco police shootout with a gunman
The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Resentencing Denied in 2005 Bob Mars Murder Case
Tuesday, December 13th, the Benton County Prosecutor's office announced one of a pair of shocking murder convicts will not be allowed the option of resentencing. Bob Mars murder suspect will serve the rest of the original sentence. It was back in early September 2004 when Robert Suarez and Jordan Castillo,...
Southridge HS Gun Hoax Latest Example of “Swatting”
A bit more information has come out about the weapons hoax at Southridge High school from last Friday. Threat likely stems from what officials call "swatting" We reported shortly after 12 Noon Southridge and nearby Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were locked down because of a weapons threat at the high school.
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
wallawallawa.gov
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 14: "tWITCH" dies, KPD graffiti arrests, it's snowing and more
"tWITCH" the former actor, dancer and DJ on "Ellen" has died. Kennewick police arrested two juveniles suspected of spray-painting graffiti, and snow is falling in the Tri-Cities.
