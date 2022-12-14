Read full article on original website
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police: 1 shot on Waterfront Drive in Virginia Beach
Police say one person was shot in Virginia Beach on Saturday night.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had...
Victims of fatal York County bus crash identified
Police say none of the passengers of the bus were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol are both believed to be contributing factors. Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating this incident.
Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting Commission members resign
10 On Your Side obtained two letters, one from the State Attorney General and one from one of the 10 commissioners that resigned, detailing the frustration, distrust, obstruction, negligence, and obstacles that are occurring within the commission.
WAVY News 10
1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
WAVY News 10
Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved
City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. MAURY VS MANOR FRIDAY. Mäch Tower at Busch...
Portsmouth police: man charged with making 'several' online threats
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Portsmouth police said he made "several concerning threats" online.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Camino Reath South in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2400 block of Camino Real South.
WAVY News 10
Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student's death looking to have case dismissed
Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student’s …. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials …. WAVY TV 10's Michelle Wolf Reports. 1...
Police search for suspects in shooting in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.
Judge dismisses assault case against Portsmouth police officer
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The case against a Portsmouth police officer accused of assault during an incident caught on camera will not move forward. A judge dismissed the charges against Detective Mario Hunter on Friday. Hunter faced simple assault and battery charges, a misdemeanor, for an incident captured on another...
13News Now Investigates: Norfolk graduates 17 new police officers as force is still 28% vacant
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is set to graduate 17 new police officers on Thursday evening, at a time when the force still has hundreds of vacancies. The recruits will earn their gun and badge during Thursday's Police Academy graduation in exchange for their oath to serve and protect.
Two men injured in Portsmouth shooting, police investigate
Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred around 5:14 a,m., near the 3400 block of Hartford.
Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch
Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.
WAVY News 10
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings Thursday, 1 fatal
According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilcott Ave. The call for the second shooting came in around 9:27 p.m. in the 800 block of Johnson Ave.
WAVY News 10
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
WAVY News 10
3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
