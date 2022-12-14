ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Seagull caught in Norfolk streetlight saved

City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. MAURY VS MANOR FRIDAY. Mäch Tower at Busch...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs

Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
HAMPTON, VA

