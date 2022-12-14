Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
WAPT
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
WAPT
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America
Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WAPT
State Fire Marshal names first female Chief Deputy
JACKSON, Miss. — Connie Dolan has been named Mississippi's Chief Deputy Fire Marshal, effective January 1, 2023. Dolan will serve as second in command to Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and run the day-to-day operations of the State Fire Marshal's Office. She is the first...
Comments / 0