411mania.com
Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event
An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
411mania.com
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Episode 91 Available Now
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made STRONG episode 91 available on their official YouTube channel. The VOD is entitled as:. You can see the complete event broadcast below.
411mania.com
LA Knight On His Time In NXT, Feud With Cameron Grimes Over Million Dollar Title
LA Knight had a memorable run in NXT before he made his way to the main roster, and he recently talked about his time there and more. Knight touched on his time on the brand and his feud with Cameron Grimes during his conversation with USA Network, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
411mania.com
Various News: Willow Nightingale Appears On Hey! (EW), NJPW Releases KENTA vs. Bad Dude Tito Match
– Willow Nightingale was the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show, which released on Sunday, below:. – NJPW has released the KENTA vs Bad Dude Tito match from the latest NJPW Strong on YouTube:
411mania.com
DEFY Air Raid Results 12.18.22: El Hijo del Vikingo In Action, More
DEFY Air Raid took place last night in Seattle with El Hijo del Vikingo and more, and the results are online. DEFY sent us the following results from the show:. * Guillermo Rosas defeated El Phantasma and Jordan Oliver. * Artemis Spencer defeated Alex Shelley. * DEFY Women’s World Champion...
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
411mania.com
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
411mania.com
Quincy Elliott Reveals He’s Been Medically Cleared
In a post on Twitter, Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. He will be at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
411mania.com
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Being Hand-Picked To Work With CM Punk, All Out Derailing Plans For Punk vs. The Firm
On a recent edition of The Sessions, Stokely Hathaway revealed that he was “hand-picked” to work with CM Punk until the All Out debacle scuttled plans for The Firm, gave his thoughts on the different members, and spoke of his pride in working with Jade and the Baddies versus Athena. Read on for the highlights!
411mania.com
Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Championship Has Gone Missing
Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship is missing, according to the rapper himself. Snoop, who received the title during the WrestleMania 38 launch party, posted to Instagram and noted that he brought the belt out on tour and that it is now missing, writing:. “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I...
