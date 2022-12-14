ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cardinals-Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Cardinals were defeated by the New England Patriots on Monday night, while the Broncos were corralled by the Kansas City Chiefs in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip

Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports

49ers win NFC West in TNF, Lions playoff hopes rise | THE CARTON SHOW

Thursday Night Football features the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Brock Purdy took care of business to clinch the NFC West. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings talk the biggest moments of the game, and how this effects the playoff picture for teams like the Detroit Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Texas to square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 15 NFL matchup. The Chiefs were victorious against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, while the one-win Texans almost pulled off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys in their weekend matchup. Here's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy improves to 2-0 as starter in 49ers win vs. Seahawks | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 to clinch the NFC West crown. Brock Purdy put up 217 yards, two touchdowns and had a 117 passer rating in his second career start (now 2-0 as a starter). However, will Purdy's success last heading into the playoffs against more elite defenses? Colin Cowherd applauds the rookie for a 'Purdy' good start, but cautions the Niners to not rely too much on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
FOX Sports

Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Should Kyler Murray's season-ending injury grab Lamar Jackson's attention? | SPEAK

A tale of two injured quarterbacks lies within NFL headlines. Kyler Murray's season ended early after tearing his ACL in the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained knee for a few weeks and has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The difference (besides injury severity)? Kyler signed a five-year, $230M extension in the offseason, while Lamar remains on his rookie deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and James Jones discuss whether Kyler's injury should get Lamar's attention or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets

Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports

Blazin' 5: Raiders beat Josh McDaniels' old team, Titans and Colts win as underdogs | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 15, including Josh McDaniels leading to the Las Vegas Raiders to a win against his old team (New England Patriots), the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers and Matt Ryan defeating the Minnesota Vikings. He also bets on the Chicago Bears covering against the Philadelphia Eagles and Aaron Rodgers dominating the Los Angeles Rams.
TexansDaily

Why Panthers Should Name Steve Wilks Permanent Head Coach

Steve Wilks was facing an extremely difficult challenge when he was named the interim coach of the Carolina Panthers and faced long odds to emerge as more than a placeholder for the head coaching position of a downtrodden franchise. Wilks has overcome adversity, and steadied the NFC South franchise with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Can Brock Purdy be 49ers' franchise quarterback?

Is Brock Purdy playing his way into being the San Francisco 49ers' franchise quarterback?. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has helped orchestrate three consecutive wins for the 49ers. He's also been virtually mistake-free in those contests, including Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Colts-Vikings: The largest comeback in NFL history by the numbers

Coming into Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings knew they just needed a home win over the reeling Indianapolis Colts to clinch the NFC North Division crown. That coronation appeared to be on hold, at least for a half, as the Colts jumped out to a 33-point lead. What followed was unimaginable:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Why Derek Carr will have a big market in the offseason | THE HERD

The final four games will arguably be the biggest of Derek Carr's career as they could dictate his future with the Las Vegas Raiders. Colin Cowherd explains why Carr will have a big market, then shares what the Raiders should do with him next season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy